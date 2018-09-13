MSG : ANNOUNCES 2018-19 NEW JERSEY DEVILS TELECAST SCHEDULE

80 Regular Season Games, Plus Four Preseason Games To Be Telecast on MSG Networks
All MSG Network Games and Pre- and Postgame Coverage Available on MSG GO
New York, NY (September 13, 2018) - Coming off a successful 2017-18 season which included a playoff appearance, the New Jersey Devils begin their 2018-19 campaign in Gothenburg, Sweden at Scandinavium on Saturday, October 6 when they face off against the Edmonton Oilers for their first regular season matchup at 1:00 p.m. on MSG+. It will be the first of 80 games that MSG Networks will deliver exclusively to Devils fans, in addition to four of the team's preseason games. MSG Networks' Devils game telecasts start with a preseason contest on Monday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. on MSG+ when the Devils host the New York Rangers.
All MSG Networks preseason and regular season games, in addition to pre- and postgame coverage, will be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. A complete telecast schedule is below.
Devils game telecasts, presented by RWJBarnabas Health, will be preceded by the 30-minute 'Holy Name Medical Center Devils Game Night' pregame show and immediately followed by the 'Mercedes-Benz Devils Postgame Show.'
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
2018-19 MSG Networks Telecast Schedule
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
VISITOR
|
HOME
|
GAME
|
PRE-GAME
|
LOCAL
|
NETWORK
|
TIME (ET)
|
TIME (ET)
|
TV
|
TV
|
Preseason
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mon
|
17-Sep
|
NY Rangers
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
20-Sep
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at NY Islanders
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG
|
|
Mon
|
24-Sep
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at NY Rangers
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
1-Oct
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at SC Bern
|
1:30 PM
|
|
MSG+
|
|
at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland
|
Regular Season
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sat
|
6-Oct
|
Edmonton
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden
|
Thu
|
11-Oct
|
Washington
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
14-Oct
|
San Jose
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
16-Oct
|
Dallas
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
18-Oct
|
Colorado
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
20-Oct
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Philadelphia
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
25-Oct
|
Nashville
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
27-Oct
|
Florida
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
12:00 PM
|
11:30 AM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
30-Oct
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Tampa Bay
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
1-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Detroit
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
3-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at NY Islanders
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Mon
|
5-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Pittsburgh
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
6-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Ottawa
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
9-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Toronto
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
11-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Winnipeg
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
13-Nov
|
Pittsburgh
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
15-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Philadelphia
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
17-Nov
|
Detroit
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
18-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Carolina
|
5:00 PM
|
4:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Wed
|
21-Nov
|
Montréal
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Fri
|
23-Nov
|
NY Islanders
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
4:00 PM
|
3:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
25-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Tampa Bay
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
26-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Florida
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Fri
|
30-Nov
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Washington
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
1-Dec
|
Winnipeg
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Mon
|
3-Dec
|
Tampa Bay
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
6-Dec
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Los Angeles
|
10:30 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
9-Dec
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Anaheim
|
8:00 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
10-Dec
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at San Jose
|
10:30 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
14-Dec
|
Vegas
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
15-Dec
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Nashville
|
8:00 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
18-Dec
|
Toronto
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
20-Dec
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Columbus
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Fri
|
21-Dec
|
Ottawa
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
23-Dec
|
Columbus
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
12:30 PM
|
12:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
27-Dec
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Boston
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
29-Dec
|
Carolina
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
31-Dec
|
Vancouver
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Wed
|
2-Jan
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Dallas
|
8:30 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
4-Jan
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Arizona
|
9:00 PM
|
8:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
6-Jan
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Vegas
|
4:00 PM
|
3:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
8-Jan
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Buffalo
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
10-Jan
|
Toronto
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
12-Jan
|
Philadelphia
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
14-Jan
|
Chicago
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
15-Jan
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Columbus
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Thu
|
17-Jan
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at NY Islanders*
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Sat
|
19-Jan
|
Anaheim
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
28-Jan
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Pittsburgh
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
31-Jan
|
NY Rangers
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
2-Feb
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Montréal
|
2:00 PM
|
1:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
5-Feb
|
Los Angeles
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
7-Feb
|
NY Islanders
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
9-Feb
|
Minnesota
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
10-Feb
|
Carolina
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
3:00 PM
|
2:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
12-Feb
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at St. Louis
|
8:00 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
14-Feb
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Chicago
|
8:30 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Fri
|
15-Feb
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Minnesota
|
8:30 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
17-Feb
|
Buffalo
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
6:00 PM
|
5:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
19-Feb
|
Pittsburgh
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
21-Feb
|
Ottawa
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
23-Feb
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at NY Rangers
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
25-Feb
|
Montréal
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Wed
|
27-Feb
|
Calgary
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
1-Mar
|
Philadelphia
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Sat
|
2-Mar
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Boston
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
5-Mar
|
Columbus
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Fri
|
8-Mar
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Washington
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
9-Mar
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at NY Rangers
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Tue
|
12-Mar
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Calgary
|
9:00 PM
|
8:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Wed
|
13-Mar
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Edmonton
|
9:30 PM
|
|
|
NBCSN
|
Fri
|
15-Mar
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Vancouver
|
10:00 PM
|
9:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
17-Mar
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Colorado
|
3:00 PM
|
2:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
19-Mar
|
Washington
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:30 PM
|
|
|
NBCSN
|
Thu
|
21-Mar
|
Boston
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
23-Mar
|
Arizona
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Mon
|
25-Mar
|
Buffalo
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
29-Mar
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Detroit
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
30-Mar
|
St. Louis
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
1-Apr
|
NY Rangers
|
at NJ DEVILS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
4-Apr
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Carolina
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
6-Apr
|
NJ DEVILS
|
at Florida
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
