MSG : ANNOUNCES 2018-19 NEW JERSEY DEVILS TELECAST SCHEDULE

New York, NY (September 13, 2018) - Coming off a successful 2017-18 season which included a playoff appearance, the New Jersey Devils begin their 2018-19 campaign in Gothenburg, Sweden at Scandinavium on Saturday, October 6 when they face off against the Edmonton Oilers for their first regular season matchup at 1:00 p.m. on MSG+. It will be the first of 80 games that MSG Networks will deliver exclusively to Devils fans, in addition to four of the team's preseason games. MSG Networks' Devils game telecasts start with a preseason contest on Monday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. on MSG+ when the Devils host the New York Rangers.

All MSG Networks preseason and regular season games, in addition to pre- and postgame coverage, will be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. A complete telecast schedule is below.

Devils game telecasts, presented by RWJBarnabas Health, will be preceded by the 30-minute 'Holy Name Medical Center Devils Game Night' pregame show and immediately followed by the 'Mercedes-Benz Devils Postgame Show.'

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

2018-19 MSG Networks Telecast Schedule

DAY DATE VISITOR HOME GAME PRE-GAME LOCAL NETWORK TIME (ET) TIME (ET) TV TV Preseason Mon 17-Sep NY Rangers at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM MSG+ Thu 20-Sep NJ DEVILS at NY Islanders 7:00 PM MSG Mon 24-Sep NJ DEVILS at NY Rangers 7:00 PM MSG+ Mon 1-Oct NJ DEVILS at SC Bern 1:30 PM MSG+ at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland Regular Season Sat 6-Oct Edmonton at NJ DEVILS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+ at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden Thu 11-Oct Washington at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sun 14-Oct San Jose at NJ DEVILS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+ Tue 16-Oct Dallas at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Thu 18-Oct Colorado at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 20-Oct NJ DEVILS at Philadelphia 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+ Thu 25-Oct Nashville at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 27-Oct Florida at NJ DEVILS 12:00 PM 11:30 AM MSG Tue 30-Oct NJ DEVILS at Tampa Bay 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG+ Thu 1-Nov NJ DEVILS at Detroit 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG+ Sat 3-Nov NJ DEVILS at NY Islanders 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Mon 5-Nov NJ DEVILS at Pittsburgh 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Tue 6-Nov NJ DEVILS at Ottawa 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG+ Fri 9-Nov NJ DEVILS at Toronto 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sun 11-Nov NJ DEVILS at Winnipeg 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Tue 13-Nov Pittsburgh at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Thu 15-Nov NJ DEVILS at Philadelphia 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 17-Nov Detroit at NJ DEVILS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+ Sun 18-Nov NJ DEVILS at Carolina 5:00 PM 4:30 PM MSG+ Wed 21-Nov Montréal at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2 Fri 23-Nov NY Islanders at NJ DEVILS 4:00 PM 3:30 PM MSG Sun 25-Nov NJ DEVILS at Tampa Bay 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Mon 26-Nov NJ DEVILS at Florida 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2 Fri 30-Nov NJ DEVILS at Washington 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 1-Dec Winnipeg at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2 Mon 3-Dec Tampa Bay at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Thu 6-Dec NJ DEVILS at Los Angeles 10:30 PM 10:00 PM MSG+ Sun 9-Dec NJ DEVILS at Anaheim 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG+ Mon 10-Dec NJ DEVILS at San Jose 10:30 PM 10:00 PM MSG+ Fri 14-Dec Vegas at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 15-Dec NJ DEVILS at Nashville 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG Tue 18-Dec Toronto at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Thu 20-Dec NJ DEVILS at Columbus 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Fri 21-Dec Ottawa at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sun 23-Dec Columbus at NJ DEVILS 12:30 PM 12:00 PM MSG+ Thu 27-Dec NJ DEVILS at Boston 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 29-Dec Carolina at NJ DEVILS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+ Mon 31-Dec Vancouver at NJ DEVILS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+ Wed 2-Jan NJ DEVILS at Dallas 8:30 PM 8:00 PM MSG+ Fri 4-Jan NJ DEVILS at Arizona 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG+ Sun 6-Jan NJ DEVILS at Vegas 4:00 PM 3:30 PM MSG+ Tue 8-Jan NJ DEVILS at Buffalo 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Thu 10-Jan Toronto at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 12-Jan Philadelphia at NJ DEVILS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+ Mon 14-Jan Chicago at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Tue 15-Jan NJ DEVILS at Columbus 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2 Thu 17-Jan NJ DEVILS at NY Islanders* 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2 Sat 19-Jan Anaheim at NJ DEVILS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+ Mon 28-Jan NJ DEVILS at Pittsburgh 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Thu 31-Jan NY Rangers at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 2-Feb NJ DEVILS at Montréal 2:00 PM 1:30 PM MSG+ Tue 5-Feb Los Angeles at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Thu 7-Feb NY Islanders at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 9-Feb Minnesota at NJ DEVILS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG Sun 10-Feb Carolina at NJ DEVILS 3:00 PM 2:30 PM MSG Tue 12-Feb NJ DEVILS at St. Louis 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG+ Thu 14-Feb NJ DEVILS at Chicago 8:30 PM 8:00 PM MSG+ 2 Fri 15-Feb NJ DEVILS at Minnesota 8:30 PM 8:00 PM MSG+ Sun 17-Feb Buffalo at NJ DEVILS 6:00 PM 5:30 PM MSG+ Tue 19-Feb Pittsburgh at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Thu 21-Feb Ottawa at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 23-Feb NJ DEVILS at NY Rangers 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+ Mon 25-Feb Montréal at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Wed 27-Feb Calgary at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Fri 1-Mar Philadelphia at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2 Sat 2-Mar NJ DEVILS at Boston 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Tue 5-Mar Columbus at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2 Fri 8-Mar NJ DEVILS at Washington 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 9-Mar NJ DEVILS at NY Rangers 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2 Tue 12-Mar NJ DEVILS at Calgary 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG+ Wed 13-Mar NJ DEVILS at Edmonton 9:30 PM NBCSN Fri 15-Mar NJ DEVILS at Vancouver 10:00 PM 9:30 PM MSG+ Sun 17-Mar NJ DEVILS at Colorado 3:00 PM 2:30 PM MSG+ Tue 19-Mar Washington at NJ DEVILS 7:30 PM NBCSN Thu 21-Mar Boston at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 23-Mar Arizona at NJ DEVILS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG Mon 25-Mar Buffalo at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Fri 29-Mar NJ DEVILS at Detroit 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG+ Sat 30-Mar St. Louis at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Mon 1-Apr NY Rangers at NJ DEVILS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Thu 4-Apr NJ DEVILS at Carolina 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 6-Apr NJ DEVILS at Florida 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2

About MSG Networks Inc.

An industry leader in sports production, and content development and distribution, MSG Networks Inc. owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSG) and MSG+, and a live streaming and video on demand platform, MSG GO. The networks are home to 10 professional sports teams, delivering live games of the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Islanders; New Jersey Devils; Buffalo Sabres; New York Liberty; New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Each year, MSG and MSG+ collectively telecast approximately 500 live professional games, along with a comprehensive lineup of other sporting events, including college football and basketball, and critically-acclaimed original programming. The gold standard for regional broadcasting, MSG Networks has won 152 New York Emmy Awards over the past ten years.

