MSG : ANNOUNCES 2018-19 NEW YORK ISLANDERS TELECAST SCHEDULE

81 Regular Season Games To Be Telecast on MSG Networks
All MSG Networks Games and Pre- and Postgame Coverage Available on MSG GO
Regular Season Opener: Islanders at Hurricanes - Thursday, October 4 - 7:00 p.m.
New York, NY (September 13, 2018) - MSG Networks, the television home of the New York Islanders, announced today that 81 regular season games and three preseason games will be on MSG Networks. The first preseason telecast is on Thursday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. on MSG+ when the team hosts the New Jersey Devils. The regular season kicks off on Thursday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. on MSG+ when the Islanders travel to Raleigh, North Carolina and PNC Arena to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Islanders make their Long Island regular season debut at NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, on December 1st when the Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets.
All MSG Networks preseason and regular season games, in addition to pre- and postgame coverage, will be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. A complete telecast schedule is below.
Islanders game telecasts, presented by Geico, will be preceded by the 30-minute pregame show and immediately followed by the 'Mercedes-Benz Islanders Postgame Show.'
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
2018-19 MSG Networks Telecast Schedule
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
VISITOR
|
HOME
|
GAME
|
PRE-GAME
|
LOCAL
|
NETWORK
|
TIME (ET)
|
TIME (ET)
|
TV
|
TV
|
Preseason
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thu
|
20-Sep
|
New Jersey
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
22-Sep
|
NY Rangers
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG+ (JIP-7:30P)
|
|
at Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT
|
Wed
|
26-Sep
|
ISLANDERS
|
at NY Rangers
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG+
|
|
Regular Season
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thu
|
4-Oct
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Carolina
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
6-Oct
|
Nashville
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
8-Oct
|
San Jose
|
at ISLANDERS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
13-Oct
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Nashville
|
8:00 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Wed
|
17-Oct
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Anaheim
|
10:00 PM
|
9:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
18-Oct
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Los Angeles
|
10:30 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
20-Oct
|
ISLANDERS
|
at San Jose
|
10:30 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Wed
|
24-Oct
|
Florida
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
27-Oct
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Philadelphia
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
28-Oct
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Carolina
|
5:00 PM
|
4:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
30-Oct
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Pittsburgh
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
1-Nov
|
Pittsburgh
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
3-Nov
|
New Jersey
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
5-Nov
|
Montréal
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Thu
|
8-Nov
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Tampa Bay
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
10-Nov
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Florida
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
13-Nov
|
Vancouver
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
15-Nov
|
NY Rangers
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Sun
|
18-Nov
|
Dallas
|
at ISLANDERS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Wed
|
21-Nov
|
ISLANDERS
|
at NY Rangers
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
23-Nov
|
ISLANDERS
|
at New Jersey
|
4:00 PM
|
3:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
24-Nov
|
Carolina
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
26-Nov
|
Washington
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
29-Nov
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Boston
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
1-Dec
|
Columbus
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
4-Dec
|
Winnipeg
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
6-Dec
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Pittsburgh
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
8-Dec
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Detroit
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
10-Dec
|
Pittsburgh
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Wed
|
12-Dec
|
Vegas
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
15-Dec
|
Detroit
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
17-Dec
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Colorado
|
9:00 PM
|
8:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
18-Dec
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Arizona
|
9:00 PM
|
8:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Thu
|
20-Dec
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Vegas
|
10:00 PM
|
9:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
23-Dec
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Dallas
|
8:00 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
28-Dec
|
Ottawa
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
29-Dec
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Toronto
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
31-Dec
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Buffalo
|
6:00 PM
|
5:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
3-Jan
|
Chicago
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:30 PM
|
|
|
NBCSN
|
Sat
|
5-Jan
|
ISLANDERS
|
at St. Louis
|
8:00 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
8-Jan
|
Carolina
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
10-Jan
|
ISLANDERS
|
at NY Rangers
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Sat
|
12-Jan
|
NY Rangers
|
at ISLANDERS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Sun
|
13-Jan
|
Tampa Bay
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
15-Jan
|
St. Louis
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
17-Jan
|
New Jersey
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
18-Jan
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Washington
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
20-Jan
|
Anaheim
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
3:00 PM
|
2:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
22-Jan
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Chicago
|
8:30 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
1-Feb
|
Tampa Bay
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
2-Feb
|
Los Angeles
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
5-Feb
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Boston
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Thu
|
7-Feb
|
ISLANDERS
|
at New Jersey
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
9-Feb
|
Colorado
|
at ISLANDERS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
10-Feb
|
Minnesota
|
at ISLANDERS
|
3:00 PM
|
2:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
12-Feb
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Buffalo
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Thu
|
14-Feb
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Columbus
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
16-Feb
|
Edmonton
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Wed
|
20-Feb
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Calgary
|
9:30 PM
|
9:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
21-Feb
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Edmonton
|
9:00 PM
|
8:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Sat
|
23-Feb
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Vancouver
|
10:00 PM
|
9:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
26-Feb
|
Calgary
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
28-Feb
|
Toronto
|
at ISLANDERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
1-Mar
|
Washington
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
3-Mar
|
Philadelphia
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
3:00 PM
|
2:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
5-Mar
|
Ottawa
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
7-Mar
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Ottawa
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
9-Mar
|
Philadelphia
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Mon
|
11-Mar
|
Columbus
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
14-Mar
|
Montréal
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
16-Mar
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Detroit
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
17-Mar
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Minnesota
|
6:00 PM
|
5:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
19-Mar
|
Boston
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
21-Mar
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Montréal
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
23-Mar
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Philadelphia
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
24-Mar
|
Arizona
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
3:00 PM
|
2:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
26-Mar
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Columbus
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
28-Mar
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Winnipeg
|
8:00 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
30-Mar
|
Buffalo
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+ 2
|
|
Mon
|
1-Apr
|
Toronto
|
at ISLANDERS *
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+2
|
|
Thu
|
4-Apr
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Florida
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
6-Apr
|
ISLANDERS
|
at Washington
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
(*) AT NYCB LIVE, HOME OF THE NASSAU VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM
About MSG Networks Inc.
An industry leader in sports production, and content development and distribution, MSG Networks Inc. owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSG) and MSG+, and a live streaming and video on demand platform, MSG GO. The networks are home to 10 professional sports teams, delivering live games of the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Islanders; New Jersey Devils; Buffalo Sabres; New York Liberty; New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Each year, MSG and MSG+ collectively telecast approximately 500 live professional games, along with a comprehensive lineup of other sporting events, including college football and basketball, and critically-acclaimed original programming. The gold standard for regional broadcasting, MSG Networks has won 152 New York Emmy Awards over the past ten years.
###