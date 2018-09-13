MSG : ANNOUNCES 2018-19 NEW YORK ISLANDERS TELECAST SCHEDULE

Log in
09/13/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

81 Regular Season Games To Be Telecast on MSG Networks
All MSG Networks Games and Pre- and Postgame Coverage Available on MSG GO
Regular Season Opener: Islanders at Hurricanes - Thursday, October 4 - 7:00 p.m.

New York, NY (September 13, 2018) - MSG Networks, the television home of the New York Islanders, announced today that 81 regular season games and three preseason games will be on MSG Networks. The first preseason telecast is on Thursday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. on MSG+ when the team hosts the New Jersey Devils. The regular season kicks off on Thursday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. on MSG+ when the Islanders travel to Raleigh, North Carolina and PNC Arena to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Islanders make their Long Island regular season debut at NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, on December 1st when the Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

All MSG Networks preseason and regular season games, in addition to pre- and postgame coverage, will be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. A complete telecast schedule is below.

Islanders game telecasts, presented by Geico, will be preceded by the 30-minute pregame show and immediately followed by the 'Mercedes-Benz Islanders Postgame Show.'

NEW YORK ISLANDERS
2018-19 MSG Networks Telecast Schedule

DAY DATE VISITOR HOME GAME PRE-GAME LOCAL NETWORK
TIME (ET) TIME (ET) TV TV
Preseason
Thu 20-Sep New Jersey at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM MSG+
Sat 22-Sep NY Rangers at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM MSG+ (JIP-7:30P)
at Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT
Wed 26-Sep ISLANDERS at NY Rangers 7:00 PM MSG+
Regular Season
Thu 4-Oct ISLANDERS at Carolina 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 6-Oct Nashville at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Mon 8-Oct San Jose at ISLANDERS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+
Sat 13-Oct ISLANDERS at Nashville 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG+
Wed 17-Oct ISLANDERS at Anaheim 10:00 PM 9:30 PM MSG+
Thu 18-Oct ISLANDERS at Los Angeles 10:30 PM 10:00 PM MSG+
Sat 20-Oct ISLANDERS at San Jose 10:30 PM 10:00 PM MSG+
Wed 24-Oct Florida at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 27-Oct ISLANDERS at Philadelphia 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+
Sun 28-Oct ISLANDERS at Carolina 5:00 PM 4:30 PM MSG+
Tue 30-Oct ISLANDERS at Pittsburgh 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Thu 1-Nov Pittsburgh at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sat 3-Nov New Jersey at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Mon 5-Nov Montréal at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2
Thu 8-Nov ISLANDERS at Tampa Bay 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG+
Sat 10-Nov ISLANDERS at Florida 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Tue 13-Nov Vancouver at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Thu 15-Nov NY Rangers at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2
Sun 18-Nov Dallas at ISLANDERS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+
Wed 21-Nov ISLANDERS at NY Rangers 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Fri 23-Nov ISLANDERS at New Jersey 4:00 PM 3:30 PM MSG+
Sat 24-Nov Carolina at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Mon 26-Nov Washington at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Thu 29-Nov ISLANDERS at Boston 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 1-Dec Columbus at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Tue 4-Dec Winnipeg at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Thu 6-Dec ISLANDERS at Pittsburgh 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 8-Dec ISLANDERS at Detroit 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Mon 10-Dec Pittsburgh at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Wed 12-Dec Vegas at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 15-Dec Detroit at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Mon 17-Dec ISLANDERS at Colorado 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG+
Tue 18-Dec ISLANDERS at Arizona 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG+ 2
Thu 20-Dec ISLANDERS at Vegas 10:00 PM 9:30 PM MSG+
Sun 23-Dec ISLANDERS at Dallas 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG+
Fri 28-Dec Ottawa at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 29-Dec ISLANDERS at Toronto 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Mon 31-Dec ISLANDERS at Buffalo 6:00 PM 5:30 PM MSG+
Thu 3-Jan Chicago at ISLANDERS * 7:30 PM NBCSN
Sat 5-Jan ISLANDERS at St. Louis 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG+
Tue 8-Jan Carolina at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Thu 10-Jan ISLANDERS at NY Rangers 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2
Sat 12-Jan NY Rangers at ISLANDERS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+ 2
Sun 13-Jan Tampa Bay at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Tue 15-Jan St. Louis at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Thu 17-Jan New Jersey at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Fri 18-Jan ISLANDERS at Washington 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG+
Sun 20-Jan Anaheim at ISLANDERS * 3:00 PM 2:30 PM MSG+
Tue 22-Jan ISLANDERS at Chicago 8:30 PM 8:00 PM MSG+
Fri 1-Feb Tampa Bay at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 2-Feb Los Angeles at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Tue 5-Feb ISLANDERS at Boston 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2
Thu 7-Feb ISLANDERS at New Jersey 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 9-Feb Colorado at ISLANDERS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+
Sun 10-Feb Minnesota at ISLANDERS 3:00 PM 2:30 PM MSG+
Tue 12-Feb ISLANDERS at Buffalo 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2
Thu 14-Feb ISLANDERS at Columbus 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 16-Feb Edmonton at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Wed 20-Feb ISLANDERS at Calgary 9:30 PM 9:00 PM MSG+
Thu 21-Feb ISLANDERS at Edmonton 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG+ 2
Sat 23-Feb ISLANDERS at Vancouver 10:00 PM 9:30 PM MSG+
Tue 26-Feb Calgary at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Thu 28-Feb Toronto at ISLANDERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Fri 1-Mar Washington at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sun 3-Mar Philadelphia at ISLANDERS * 3:00 PM 2:30 PM MSG+
Tue 5-Mar Ottawa at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Thu 7-Mar ISLANDERS at Ottawa 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG+
Sat 9-Mar Philadelphia at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Mon 11-Mar Columbus at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Thu 14-Mar Montréal at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 16-Mar ISLANDERS at Detroit 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+
Sun 17-Mar ISLANDERS at Minnesota 6:00 PM 5:30 PM MSG
Tue 19-Mar Boston at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Thu 21-Mar ISLANDERS at Montréal 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG+
Sat 23-Mar ISLANDERS at Philadelphia 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG+
Sun 24-Mar Arizona at ISLANDERS * 3:00 PM 2:30 PM MSG+
Tue 26-Mar ISLANDERS at Columbus 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Thu 28-Mar ISLANDERS at Winnipeg 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG+
Sat 30-Mar Buffalo at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ 2
Mon 1-Apr Toronto at ISLANDERS * 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+2
Thu 4-Apr ISLANDERS at Florida 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 6-Apr ISLANDERS at Washington 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+

(*) AT NYCB LIVE, HOME OF THE NASSAU VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM

About MSG Networks Inc.
An industry leader in sports production, and content development and distribution, MSG Networks Inc. owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSG) and MSG+, and a live streaming and video on demand platform, MSG GO. The networks are home to 10 professional sports teams, delivering live games of the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Islanders; New Jersey Devils; Buffalo Sabres; New York Liberty; New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Each year, MSG and MSG+ collectively telecast approximately 500 live professional games, along with a comprehensive lineup of other sporting events, including college football and basketball, and critically-acclaimed original programming. The gold standard for regional broadcasting, MSG Networks has won 152 New York Emmy Awards over the past ten years.

###

Disclaimer

MSG Networks Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 18:37:03 UTC
