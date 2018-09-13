MSG : ANNOUNCES 2018-19 NEW YORK RANGERSTELECAST SCHEDULE

MSG Networks To Telecast 71 Regular Season Games And All Six Preseason Games

All MSG Network Games and Pre- and Postgame Coverage Available on MSG GO

New York, NY (September 13, 2018) - The New York Rangers, an Original Six franchise and winter staple for New Yorkers, return to MSG Networks this season with 71 regular season games scheduled and all six preseason games. MSG's telecasts kick off on Monday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. when the New York Rangers travel to New Jersey for a preseason contest against the New Jersey Devils. The puck drops for the Rangers' opening night on Thursday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a matchup against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden. In addition, MSG Networks will have full coverage of the anticipated Vic Hadfield Night on December 2nd.

All MSG Networks preseason and regular season games, in addition to pre- and postgame coverage, will be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. A complete telecast schedule is below.

Chase is the presenting sponsor for New York Rangers hockey on MSG Networks. Game telecasts are preceded by the 'Montefiore Medical Center Rangers Game Night' pregame show and followed by the 'Mercedes-Benz Rangers Postgame Show'.

NEW YORK RANGERS

2018-19 MSG Networks Telecast Schedule

DAY DATE VISITOR HOME GAME PRE-GAME LOCAL NETWORK TIME (ET) TIME (ET) TV TV Preseason Mon 17-Sep RANGERS at New Jersey 7:00 PM MSG Wed 19-Sep Philadelphia at RANGERS 7:00 PM MSG Sat 22-Sep RANGERS at NY Islanders 7:00 PM MSG at Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT Mon 24-Sep New Jersey at RANGERS 7:00 PM MSG Wed 26-Sep NY Islanders at RANGERS 7:00 PM MSG Thu 27-Sep RANGERS at Philadelphia 7:00 PM MSG Regular Season Thu 4-Oct Nashville at RANGERS 7:30 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 6-Oct RANGERS at Buffalo 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sun 7-Oct RANGERS at Carolina 5:00 PM 4:30 PM MSG Thu 11-Oct San Jose at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 13-Oct Edmonton at RANGERS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG Tue 16-Oct Colorado at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Wed 17-Oct RANGERS at Washington 7:00 PM NBCSN Sun 21-Oct Calgary at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Tue 23-Oct Florida at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Thu 25-Oct RANGERS at Chicago 8:30 PM 8:00 PM MSG Sun 28-Oct RANGERS at Los Angeles 3:30 PM 3:00 PM MSG Tue 30-Oct RANGERS at San Jose 10:30 PM 10:00 PM MSG Thu 1-Nov RANGERS at Anaheim 10:00 PM 9:30 PM MSG Sun 4-Nov Buffalo at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Tue 6-Nov Montréal at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Fri 9-Nov RANGERS at Detroit 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG Sat 10-Nov RANGERS at Columbus 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Mon 12-Nov Vancouver at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Thu 15-Nov RANGERS at NY Islanders 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 17-Nov Florida at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Mon 19-Nov Dallas at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Wed 21-Nov NY Islanders at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2 Fri 23-Nov RANGERS at Philadelphia 1:00 PM NBC Sat 24-Nov Washington at RANGERS 2:00 PM 1:30 PM MSG Mon 26-Nov Ottawa at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Thu 29-Nov RANGERS at Ottawa 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG Sat 1-Dec RANGERS at Montréal 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2 Sun 2-Dec Winnipeg at RANGERS 6:00 PM 5:30 PM MSG Sat 8-Dec RANGERS at Florida 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2 Mon 10-Dec RANGERS at Tampa Bay 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG Fri 14-Dec Arizona at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2 Sun 16-Dec Vegas at RANGERS 12:30 PM 12:00 PM MSG Tue 18-Dec Anaheim at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 22-Dec RANGERS at Toronto 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sun 23-Dec Philadelphia at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Thu 27-Dec Columbus at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2 Sat 29-Dec RANGERS at Nashville 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG 2 Mon 31-Dec RANGERS at St. Louis 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Wed 2-Jan Pittsburgh at RANGERS 7:00 PM NBCSN Fri 4-Jan RANGERS at Colorado 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG 2 Sun 6-Jan RANGERS at Arizona 4:00 PM 3:30 PM MSG Tue 8-Jan RANGERS at Vegas 10:00 PM 9:30 PM MSG+ Thu 10-Jan NY Islanders at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 12-Jan RANGERS at NY Islanders 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG Sun 13-Jan RANGERS at Columbus 6:00 PM 5:30 PM MSG Tue 15-Jan Carolina at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Thu 17-Jan Chicago at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 19-Jan RANGERS at Boston 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Tue 29-Jan Philadelphia at RANGERS 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG Thu 31-Jan RANGERS at New Jersey 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 2-Feb Tampa Bay at RANGERS 8:00 PM NBC Mon 4-Feb Los Angeles at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Wed 6-Feb Boston at RANGERS 8:00 PM NBCSN Fri 8-Feb Carolina at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sun 10-Feb Toronto at RANGERS 7:00 PM NBCSN Tue 12-Feb RANGERS at Winnipeg 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG Fri 15-Feb RANGERS at Buffalo 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sun 17-Feb RANGERS at Pittsburgh 12:30 PM NBC Tue 19-Feb RANGERS at Carolina 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Thu 21-Feb Minnesota at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 23-Feb New Jersey at RANGERS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG Sun 24-Feb RANGERS at Washington 12:30 PM 12:00 PM MSG Wed 27-Feb Tampa Bay at RANGERS 7:30 PM NBCSN Fri 1-Mar Montréal at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sun 3-Mar Washington at RANGERS 12:30 PM NBC Tue 5-Mar RANGERS at Dallas 8:30 PM 8:00 PM MSG Thu 7-Mar RANGERS at Detroit 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG Sat 9-Mar New Jersey at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Mon 11-Mar RANGERS at Edmonton 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG Wed 13-Mar RANGERS at Vancouver 10:00 PM 9:30 PM MSG Fri 15-Mar RANGERS at Calgary 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG 2 Sat 16-Mar RANGERS at Minnesota 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG Tue 19-Mar Detroit at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sat 23-Mar RANGERS at Toronto 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Mon 25-Mar Pittsburgh at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Wed 27-Mar RANGERS at Boston 7:30 PM NBCSN Fri 29-Mar St. Louis at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG Sun 31-Mar RANGERS at Philadelphia 12:30 PM NBC Mon 1-Apr RANGERS at New Jersey 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2 Wed 3-Apr Ottawa at RANGERS 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG+ Fri 5-Apr Columbus at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+ Sat 6-Apr RANGERS at Pittsburgh 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG

About MSG Networks Inc.

An industry leader in sports production, and content development and distribution, MSG Networks Inc. owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSG) and MSG+, and a live streaming and video on demand platform, MSG GO. The networks are home to 10 professional sports teams, delivering live games of the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Islanders; New Jersey Devils; Buffalo Sabres; New York Liberty; New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Each year, MSG and MSG+ collectively telecast approximately 500 live professional games, along with a comprehensive lineup of other sporting events, including college football and basketball, and critically-acclaimed original programming. The gold standard for regional broadcasting, MSG Networks has won 152 New York Emmy Awards over the past ten years.

