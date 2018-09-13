Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MSG : ANNOUNCES 2018-19 NEW YORK RANGERSTELECAST SCHEDULE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:18pm CEST

MSG Networks To Telecast 71 Regular Season Games And All Six Preseason Games
All MSG Network Games and Pre- and Postgame Coverage Available on MSG GO

New York, NY (September 13, 2018) - The New York Rangers, an Original Six franchise and winter staple for New Yorkers, return to MSG Networks this season with 71 regular season games scheduled and all six preseason games. MSG's telecasts kick off on Monday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. when the New York Rangers travel to New Jersey for a preseason contest against the New Jersey Devils. The puck drops for the Rangers' opening night on Thursday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a matchup against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden. In addition, MSG Networks will have full coverage of the anticipated Vic Hadfield Night on December 2nd.

All MSG Networks preseason and regular season games, in addition to pre- and postgame coverage, will be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. A complete telecast schedule is below.

Chase is the presenting sponsor for New York Rangers hockey on MSG Networks. Game telecasts are preceded by the 'Montefiore Medical Center Rangers Game Night' pregame show and followed by the 'Mercedes-Benz Rangers Postgame Show'.

NEW YORK RANGERS
2018-19 MSG Networks Telecast Schedule

DAY DATE VISITOR HOME GAME PRE-GAME LOCAL NETWORK
TIME (ET) TIME (ET) TV TV
Preseason
Mon 17-Sep RANGERS at New Jersey 7:00 PM MSG
Wed 19-Sep Philadelphia at RANGERS 7:00 PM MSG
Sat 22-Sep RANGERS at NY Islanders 7:00 PM MSG
at Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT
Mon 24-Sep New Jersey at RANGERS 7:00 PM MSG
Wed 26-Sep NY Islanders at RANGERS 7:00 PM MSG
Thu 27-Sep RANGERS at Philadelphia 7:00 PM MSG
Regular Season
Thu 4-Oct Nashville at RANGERS 7:30 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sat 6-Oct RANGERS at Buffalo 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sun 7-Oct RANGERS at Carolina 5:00 PM 4:30 PM MSG
Thu 11-Oct San Jose at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sat 13-Oct Edmonton at RANGERS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG
Tue 16-Oct Colorado at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Wed 17-Oct RANGERS at Washington 7:00 PM NBCSN
Sun 21-Oct Calgary at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Tue 23-Oct Florida at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Thu 25-Oct RANGERS at Chicago 8:30 PM 8:00 PM MSG
Sun 28-Oct RANGERS at Los Angeles 3:30 PM 3:00 PM MSG
Tue 30-Oct RANGERS at San Jose 10:30 PM 10:00 PM MSG
Thu 1-Nov RANGERS at Anaheim 10:00 PM 9:30 PM MSG
Sun 4-Nov Buffalo at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Tue 6-Nov Montréal at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Fri 9-Nov RANGERS at Detroit 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG
Sat 10-Nov RANGERS at Columbus 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Mon 12-Nov Vancouver at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Thu 15-Nov RANGERS at NY Islanders 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sat 17-Nov Florida at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Mon 19-Nov Dallas at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Wed 21-Nov NY Islanders at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2
Fri 23-Nov RANGERS at Philadelphia 1:00 PM NBC
Sat 24-Nov Washington at RANGERS 2:00 PM 1:30 PM MSG
Mon 26-Nov Ottawa at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Thu 29-Nov RANGERS at Ottawa 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG
Sat 1-Dec RANGERS at Montréal 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2
Sun 2-Dec Winnipeg at RANGERS 6:00 PM 5:30 PM MSG
Sat 8-Dec RANGERS at Florida 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2
Mon 10-Dec RANGERS at Tampa Bay 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG
Fri 14-Dec Arizona at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2
Sun 16-Dec Vegas at RANGERS 12:30 PM 12:00 PM MSG
Tue 18-Dec Anaheim at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sat 22-Dec RANGERS at Toronto 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sun 23-Dec Philadelphia at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Thu 27-Dec Columbus at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2
Sat 29-Dec RANGERS at Nashville 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG 2
Mon 31-Dec RANGERS at St. Louis 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Wed 2-Jan Pittsburgh at RANGERS 7:00 PM NBCSN
Fri 4-Jan RANGERS at Colorado 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG 2
Sun 6-Jan RANGERS at Arizona 4:00 PM 3:30 PM MSG
Tue 8-Jan RANGERS at Vegas 10:00 PM 9:30 PM MSG+
Thu 10-Jan NY Islanders at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sat 12-Jan RANGERS at NY Islanders 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG
Sun 13-Jan RANGERS at Columbus 6:00 PM 5:30 PM MSG
Tue 15-Jan Carolina at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Thu 17-Jan Chicago at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sat 19-Jan RANGERS at Boston 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Tue 29-Jan Philadelphia at RANGERS 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG
Thu 31-Jan RANGERS at New Jersey 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sat 2-Feb Tampa Bay at RANGERS 8:00 PM NBC
Mon 4-Feb Los Angeles at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Wed 6-Feb Boston at RANGERS 8:00 PM NBCSN
Fri 8-Feb Carolina at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sun 10-Feb Toronto at RANGERS 7:00 PM NBCSN
Tue 12-Feb RANGERS at Winnipeg 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG
Fri 15-Feb RANGERS at Buffalo 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sun 17-Feb RANGERS at Pittsburgh 12:30 PM NBC
Tue 19-Feb RANGERS at Carolina 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Thu 21-Feb Minnesota at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sat 23-Feb New Jersey at RANGERS 1:00 PM 12:30 PM MSG
Sun 24-Feb RANGERS at Washington 12:30 PM 12:00 PM MSG
Wed 27-Feb Tampa Bay at RANGERS 7:30 PM NBCSN
Fri 1-Mar Montréal at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sun 3-Mar Washington at RANGERS 12:30 PM NBC
Tue 5-Mar RANGERS at Dallas 8:30 PM 8:00 PM MSG
Thu 7-Mar RANGERS at Detroit 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG
Sat 9-Mar New Jersey at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Mon 11-Mar RANGERS at Edmonton 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG
Wed 13-Mar RANGERS at Vancouver 10:00 PM 9:30 PM MSG
Fri 15-Mar RANGERS at Calgary 9:00 PM 8:30 PM MSG 2
Sat 16-Mar RANGERS at Minnesota 8:00 PM 7:30 PM MSG
Tue 19-Mar Detroit at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sat 23-Mar RANGERS at Toronto 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Mon 25-Mar Pittsburgh at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Wed 27-Mar RANGERS at Boston 7:30 PM NBCSN
Fri 29-Mar St. Louis at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG
Sun 31-Mar RANGERS at Philadelphia 12:30 PM NBC
Mon 1-Apr RANGERS at New Jersey 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG 2
Wed 3-Apr Ottawa at RANGERS 7:30 PM 7:00 PM MSG+
Fri 5-Apr Columbus at RANGERS 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG+
Sat 6-Apr RANGERS at Pittsburgh 7:00 PM 6:30 PM MSG

About MSG Networks Inc.
An industry leader in sports production, and content development and distribution, MSG Networks Inc. owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSG) and MSG+, and a live streaming and video on demand platform, MSG GO. The networks are home to 10 professional sports teams, delivering live games of the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Islanders; New Jersey Devils; Buffalo Sabres; New York Liberty; New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Each year, MSG and MSG+ collectively telecast approximately 500 live professional games, along with a comprehensive lineup of other sporting events, including college football and basketball, and critically-acclaimed original programming. The gold standard for regional broadcasting, MSG Networks has won 152 New York Emmy Awards over the past ten years.

###

Disclaimer

MSG Networks Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 18:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pULTA BEAUTY : keeping up with Kylie
AQ
09:01pCOMCAST : iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Arrive at Xfinity Mobile on September 21
BU
09:01pFACEBOOK : 'better prepared' for election meddling
AQ
09:01pWALT DISNEY : Disney Board Elects Mastercard’s Michael Froman as Newest Director
BU
09:00pFaith Hill to Keynote 2019 Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville
BU
08:59pMONSANTO : Patent Issued for Soybean Variety 01064809 (USPTO 10,064,371)
AQ
08:59pMORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : Patent Issued for Lactic Acid Bacterium, Drug, Food Or Drink, And Feed Which Contain The Lactic Acid Bacterium (USPTO 10,064,903)
AQ
08:59pRisk Management Association Announces New Board Leaders
PR
08:56pUA Cancer Biology graduate student travels ROCKy™ road toward a cure
AQ
08:56pNEW CONCEPTS : Studies from Tehran University of Medical Sciences Reveal New Findings on Liver Fibrosis (New Concepts on Reversibility and Targeting of Liver...
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.