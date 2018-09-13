MSG : ANNOUNCES 2018-19 NEW YORK RANGERSTELECAST SCHEDULE

MSG Networks To Telecast 71 Regular Season Games And All Six Preseason Games
All MSG Network Games and Pre- and Postgame Coverage Available on MSG GO
New York, NY (September 13, 2018) - The New York Rangers, an Original Six franchise and winter staple for New Yorkers, return to MSG Networks this season with 71 regular season games scheduled and all six preseason games. MSG's telecasts kick off on Monday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. when the New York Rangers travel to New Jersey for a preseason contest against the New Jersey Devils. The puck drops for the Rangers' opening night on Thursday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a matchup against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden. In addition, MSG Networks will have full coverage of the anticipated Vic Hadfield Night on December 2nd.
All MSG Networks preseason and regular season games, in addition to pre- and postgame coverage, will be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. A complete telecast schedule is below.
Chase is the presenting sponsor for New York Rangers hockey on MSG Networks. Game telecasts are preceded by the 'Montefiore Medical Center Rangers Game Night' pregame show and followed by the 'Mercedes-Benz Rangers Postgame Show'.
NEW YORK RANGERS
2018-19 MSG Networks Telecast Schedule
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
VISITOR
|
HOME
|
GAME
|
PRE-GAME
|
LOCAL
|
NETWORK
|
TIME (ET)
|
TIME (ET)
|
TV
|
TV
|
Preseason
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mon
|
17-Sep
|
RANGERS
|
at New Jersey
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG
|
|
Wed
|
19-Sep
|
Philadelphia
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
22-Sep
|
RANGERS
|
at NY Islanders
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG
|
|
at Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT
|
Mon
|
24-Sep
|
New Jersey
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG
|
|
Wed
|
26-Sep
|
NY Islanders
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
27-Sep
|
RANGERS
|
at Philadelphia
|
7:00 PM
|
|
MSG
|
|
Regular Season
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thu
|
4-Oct
|
Nashville
|
at RANGERS
|
7:30 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
6-Oct
|
RANGERS
|
at Buffalo
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
7-Oct
|
RANGERS
|
at Carolina
|
5:00 PM
|
4:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
11-Oct
|
San Jose
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
13-Oct
|
Edmonton
|
at RANGERS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
16-Oct
|
Colorado
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Wed
|
17-Oct
|
RANGERS
|
at Washington
|
7:00 PM
|
|
|
NBCSN
|
Sun
|
21-Oct
|
Calgary
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
23-Oct
|
Florida
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
25-Oct
|
RANGERS
|
at Chicago
|
8:30 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
28-Oct
|
RANGERS
|
at Los Angeles
|
3:30 PM
|
3:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
30-Oct
|
RANGERS
|
at San Jose
|
10:30 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
1-Nov
|
RANGERS
|
at Anaheim
|
10:00 PM
|
9:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
4-Nov
|
Buffalo
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Tue
|
6-Nov
|
Montréal
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Fri
|
9-Nov
|
RANGERS
|
at Detroit
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
10-Nov
|
RANGERS
|
at Columbus
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Mon
|
12-Nov
|
Vancouver
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
15-Nov
|
RANGERS
|
at NY Islanders
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
17-Nov
|
Florida
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Mon
|
19-Nov
|
Dallas
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Wed
|
21-Nov
|
NY Islanders
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG 2
|
|
Fri
|
23-Nov
|
RANGERS
|
at Philadelphia
|
1:00 PM
|
|
|
NBC
|
Sat
|
24-Nov
|
Washington
|
at RANGERS
|
2:00 PM
|
1:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Mon
|
26-Nov
|
Ottawa
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
29-Nov
|
RANGERS
|
at Ottawa
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
1-Dec
|
RANGERS
|
at Montréal
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG 2
|
|
Sun
|
2-Dec
|
Winnipeg
|
at RANGERS
|
6:00 PM
|
5:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
8-Dec
|
RANGERS
|
at Florida
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG 2
|
|
Mon
|
10-Dec
|
RANGERS
|
at Tampa Bay
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Fri
|
14-Dec
|
Arizona
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG 2
|
|
Sun
|
16-Dec
|
Vegas
|
at RANGERS
|
12:30 PM
|
12:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
18-Dec
|
Anaheim
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
22-Dec
|
RANGERS
|
at Toronto
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
23-Dec
|
Philadelphia
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
27-Dec
|
Columbus
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG 2
|
|
Sat
|
29-Dec
|
RANGERS
|
at Nashville
|
8:00 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
MSG 2
|
|
Mon
|
31-Dec
|
RANGERS
|
at St. Louis
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Wed
|
2-Jan
|
Pittsburgh
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
|
|
NBCSN
|
Fri
|
4-Jan
|
RANGERS
|
at Colorado
|
9:00 PM
|
8:30 PM
|
MSG 2
|
|
Sun
|
6-Jan
|
RANGERS
|
at Arizona
|
4:00 PM
|
3:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
8-Jan
|
RANGERS
|
at Vegas
|
10:00 PM
|
9:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Thu
|
10-Jan
|
NY Islanders
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
12-Jan
|
RANGERS
|
at NY Islanders
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
13-Jan
|
RANGERS
|
at Columbus
|
6:00 PM
|
5:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
15-Jan
|
Carolina
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
17-Jan
|
Chicago
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
19-Jan
|
RANGERS
|
at Boston
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
29-Jan
|
Philadelphia
|
at RANGERS
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
31-Jan
|
RANGERS
|
at New Jersey
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
2-Feb
|
Tampa Bay
|
at RANGERS
|
8:00 PM
|
|
|
NBC
|
Mon
|
4-Feb
|
Los Angeles
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Wed
|
6-Feb
|
Boston
|
at RANGERS
|
8:00 PM
|
|
|
NBCSN
|
Fri
|
8-Feb
|
Carolina
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sun
|
10-Feb
|
Toronto
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
|
|
NBCSN
|
Tue
|
12-Feb
|
RANGERS
|
at Winnipeg
|
8:00 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Fri
|
15-Feb
|
RANGERS
|
at Buffalo
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
17-Feb
|
RANGERS
|
at Pittsburgh
|
12:30 PM
|
|
|
NBC
|
Tue
|
19-Feb
|
RANGERS
|
at Carolina
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
21-Feb
|
Minnesota
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
23-Feb
|
New Jersey
|
at RANGERS
|
1:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
24-Feb
|
RANGERS
|
at Washington
|
12:30 PM
|
12:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Wed
|
27-Feb
|
Tampa Bay
|
at RANGERS
|
7:30 PM
|
|
|
NBCSN
|
Fri
|
1-Mar
|
Montréal
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
3-Mar
|
Washington
|
at RANGERS
|
12:30 PM
|
|
|
NBC
|
Tue
|
5-Mar
|
RANGERS
|
at Dallas
|
8:30 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Thu
|
7-Mar
|
RANGERS
|
at Detroit
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
9-Mar
|
New Jersey
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Mon
|
11-Mar
|
RANGERS
|
at Edmonton
|
9:00 PM
|
8:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Wed
|
13-Mar
|
RANGERS
|
at Vancouver
|
10:00 PM
|
9:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Fri
|
15-Mar
|
RANGERS
|
at Calgary
|
9:00 PM
|
8:30 PM
|
MSG 2
|
|
Sat
|
16-Mar
|
RANGERS
|
at Minnesota
|
8:00 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Tue
|
19-Mar
|
Detroit
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sat
|
23-Mar
|
RANGERS
|
at Toronto
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Mon
|
25-Mar
|
Pittsburgh
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Wed
|
27-Mar
|
RANGERS
|
at Boston
|
7:30 PM
|
|
|
NBCSN
|
Fri
|
29-Mar
|
St. Louis
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
|
Sun
|
31-Mar
|
RANGERS
|
at Philadelphia
|
12:30 PM
|
|
|
NBC
|
Mon
|
1-Apr
|
RANGERS
|
at New Jersey
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG 2
|
|
Wed
|
3-Apr
|
Ottawa
|
at RANGERS
|
7:30 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Fri
|
5-Apr
|
Columbus
|
at RANGERS
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG+
|
|
Sat
|
6-Apr
|
RANGERS
|
at Pittsburgh
|
7:00 PM
|
6:30 PM
|
MSG
|
About MSG Networks Inc.
An industry leader in sports production, and content development and distribution, MSG Networks Inc. owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSG) and MSG+, and a live streaming and video on demand platform, MSG GO. The networks are home to 10 professional sports teams, delivering live games of the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Islanders; New Jersey Devils; Buffalo Sabres; New York Liberty; New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Each year, MSG and MSG+ collectively telecast approximately 500 live professional games, along with a comprehensive lineup of other sporting events, including college football and basketball, and critically-acclaimed original programming. The gold standard for regional broadcasting, MSG Networks has won 152 New York Emmy Awards over the past ten years.
###
Disclaimer
MSG Networks Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 18:17:01 UTC