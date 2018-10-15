MSG Networks Announces Exclusive, Three-Part 'Weidman's World' Series

New York, NY (October 15, 2018) - With former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman set to return to the Octagon next month, MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) announced today a new three-part series that will feature Weidman in the weeks leading up to his widely anticipated rematch against Luke Rockhold. The first episode in the weekly series, 'Weidman's World,' will air tomorrow night at 10:00pm, immediately following the Rangers/Avalanche game on MSG Networks.

'Weidman's World' will give viewers an inside look into Weidman's pre-fight training as he prepares for his huge rematch against Rockhold at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 3rd. Weidman first faced Rockhold at UFC 194 back in 2015, where Rockhold defeated him by a result of TKO to claim the middleweight title.

Through the all-access series, fans will get an up-close look at Weidman's comeback as he looks for redemption inside the octagon and to get back into title contention. The Long Island native owns an overall record of 14-3, although this will be his first fight since since suffering a thumb injury during his submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in July, 2017. Weidman's family and team members will also be interviewed throughout the series, sharing personal anecdotes and their experiences with Weidman during his journey back.

Currently the 3rd ranked UFC middleweight, Weidman first joined MSG Networks last November as a contributor and on-air talent across multiple network platforms, including serving as host of 'Weidman's World.' Since debuting his show this past year, he has engaged in fun activities with some of New York's top pro athletes, including Enes Kanter and Mathew Barzal.

The 'Weidman's World' series will air as part of MSG Networks' 'MSG Shorts' programming block after select Rangers and Knicks games this month. The 2nd episode will air on Tuesday, October 23rd, with the final episode airing just days before the fight on Monday, October 29th.

