MSG : Announces Exclusive, Three-Part “Weidman’s World” Series Featuring UFC Star Chris Weidman Preparing for his Upcoming Return to the Octagon

10/19/2018 | 08:23pm CEST

All-Access Series to Offer Fans an Inside Look into Weidman's Training in the Weeks
Before His Huge Rematch Against Luke Rockhold at Madison Square Garden on November 3rd

First Episode to Premiere Tomorrow Night at 10:30pm after the Knicks/Celtics Game on MSG Networks

New York, NY (October 19, 2018) - With former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman set to return to the Octagon next month, MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) announced today a new three-part series that will feature Weidman in the weeks leading up to his widely anticipated rematch against Luke Rockhold. The first episode in the weekly series, 'Weidman's World,' will air tomorrow night at 10:30pm, following the Knicks/Celtics game on MSG Networks.

'Weidman's World' will give viewers an inside look into Weidman's pre-fight training as he prepares for his huge rematch against Rockhold at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 3rd. Weidman first faced Rockhold at UFC 194 back in 2015, where Rockhold defeated him by a result of TKO to claim the middleweight title.

Through the all-access series, fans will get an up-close look at Weidman's comeback as he looks for redemption inside the octagon and to get back into title contention. The Long Island native owns an overall record of 14-3, although this will be his first fight since suffering a thumb injury during his submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in July, 2017. Weidman's family and team members will also be interviewed throughout the series, sharing personal anecdotes and their experiences with Weidman during his journey back.

Currently the 3rd ranked UFC middleweight, Weidman first joined MSG Networks last November as a contributor and on-air talent across multiple network platforms, including serving as host of 'Weidman's World.' Since debuting his show this past year, he has engaged in fun activities with some of New York's top pro athletes, including Enes Kanter and Mathew Barzal.

The 'Weidman's World' series will air as part of MSG Networks' 'MSG Shorts' programming block after select Knicks and Rangers games this month. All three episodes will also be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

About MSG Networks Inc.
An industry leader in sports production, and content development and distribution, MSG Networks Inc. owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSG) and MSG+, and a live streaming and video on demand platform, MSG GO. The networks are home to 10 professional sports teams, delivering live games of the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Islanders; New Jersey Devils; Buffalo Sabres; New York Liberty; New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Each year, MSG and MSG+ collectively telecast approximately 500 live professional games, along with a comprehensive lineup of other sporting events, including college football and basketball, and critically-acclaimed original programming. The gold standard for regional broadcasting, MSG Networks has won 152 New York Emmy Awards over the past ten years.

###

Disclaimer

MSG Networks Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 18:22:09 UTC
