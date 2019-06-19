MSG : TO BROADCAST NEW YORK LIZARDS GAMES DURING 2019 MAJOR LEAGUE LACROSSE SEASON

MSG NETWORKS TO BROADCAST NEW YORK LIZARDS GAMES DURING 2019 MAJOR LEAGUE LACROSSE SEASON

MSG Networks to Televise 10 Lizards Games This Season, Starting with the

Team's Home Matchup Versus the Dallas Rattlers on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30pm ET

Three-Time MLL Champions to Play Home Games at James M. Shuart Stadium at Hofstra University

New York, NY (June 19, 2019) - MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) and the New York Lizards of Major League Lacrosse (MLL), the premier professional outdoor lacrosse league, today announced a schedule of 10 games this season that will be telecast on MSG Networks. The first Lizards telecast on MSG Networks will be next Saturday, June 29 at 7:30pm ET, when the team battles the Dallas Rattlers at James M. Shuart Stadium on the campus of Hofstra University.

Founded in 2001 as one of the league's original six franchises, the Lizards are looking to capture their fourth Steinfeld Trophy, given annually to the winner of the MLL championship. The team is led by first-year Head Coach BJ O'Hara, one of the most successful coaches in MLL history, who has won four titles over his 17 seasons coaching in the league.

On the field, the team is headlined by 2018 MLL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year Rob Pannell, who finished this past year with 78 points on 43 goals and 35 assists. Pannell is joined on the attack by 2017 MLL Rookie of the Year Dylan Molloy, who has scored 62 times in his two-year pro career. The Lizards also bring back Mark Matthews, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the National Lacrosse League in 2018, when he led the Saskatchewan Rush to the league title.

'The Lizards are excited for the opportunity to partner with MSG Networks, the leader in New York tri-state area sports coverage,' said Jeffrey Rudnick, New York Lizard CEO. 'Being in the media capital of the world, we could not ask for a better partner to work with for showcasing our games.'

Below is the complete broadcast schedule for the New York Lizards this season on MSG Networks. The team will play its home games at James M. Shuart Stadium on the campus of Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY.

DATE GAME TIME Saturday, June 29 Dallas Rattlers at New York Lizards 7:30pm Sunday, July 7 New York Lizards at Atlanta Blaze 4:00pm Thursday, July 11 Boston Cannons at New York Lizards 12:00pm Saturday, July 20 New York Lizards at Chesapeake Bayhawks 7:00pm Saturday, August 3 New York Lizards at Chesapeake Bayhawks 7:00pm Sunday, August 4 Chesapeake Bayhawks at New York Lizards 5:00pm Saturday, August 10 New York Lizards at Dallas Rattlers 8:00pm Saturday, August 17 Atlanta Blaze at New York Lizards 7:00pm Saturday, August 24 New York Lizards at Denver Outlaws 9:00pm Saturday, August 31 New York Lizards at Dallas Rattlers 8:00pm

For more information, visit nylizards.com and MSGNetworks.com.

About New York Lizards

The New York Lizards of Major League Lacrosse (MLL) were found in 2001 as one of the original six franchises. Formerly the Long Island Lizards, the team won the Steinfeld Cup in its inaugural season, 2001, as well as in 2003, and 2015. The New York Lizards are owned by majority owner Medallion Financial Corp, Vice Chairman, Richard Mack, and other investors. In the 2019 season, the Lizards will play all eight of their home games at Hofstra University's James M. Shuart Stadium. For more information or to purchase tickets, please go to www.NYLIZARDS.com.

About Major League Lacrosse

Major League Lacrosse (MLL), the premier professional outdoor lacrosse league, was founded by Jake Steinfeld and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Major League Lacrosse commenced play in 2001 and is currently playing its nineteenth season. MLL has continued to lead the sport of lacrosse into the mainstream of competitive team sports. The league is made up of nine teams: The Atlanta Blaze, Boston Cannons, Charlotte Hounds, Chesapeake Bayhawks, Dallas Rattlers, Denver Outlaws, Florida Launch, New York Lizards, and the Ohio Machine.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

# # #