MSG : TO DEBUT NEW WEEKNIGHT SHOW, "MSG 150," ON MONDAY, MAY 6TH

MSG Networks to Debut New Weeknight Show, 'MSG 150,' on Monday, May 6th

New Ten-Week Program to Air from 8:00pm - 10:30pm Every Monday through Thursday on

MSG Networks, Featuring the Latest News, Opinion and Analysis of the New York Sports Scene

Bill Pidto to Host Each Night, Alongside Alan Hahn and a Rotating Group of MSG Networks

Analysts, Former Players, Television Personalities and Other Guests From Around the Sports World

New York, NY (April 16, 2019) - MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) today announced the upcoming launch of its new weeknight show, 'MSG 150,' which will provide viewers with and an up-close look into the New York sports scene and nightly conversation around the teams they love. The show will air for ten weeks every Monday through Thursday from 8:00pm - 10:30pm, starting on Monday, May 6th.

Hosted by Bill Pidto, alongside Knicks analyst Alan Hahn, the new, two-and-a-half-hour edition of the 'MSG 150' will be an expanded, reimagined version of the network's current 'MSG 150,' which is a quick, 150-second nightly, recap of scores and highlights from around the leagues. The new show will air either live or live-to-tape each night and feature opinions and expert analysis from a wide-range of other MSG Networks talent, former players, journalists and television personalities, on all the top stories on New York's teams and the latest news from around the sports world.

The 'MSG 150' will serve as the go-to-destination for fans looking to stay close to the action during the eventful spring and summer months, especially around the highly anticipated NBA Draft and free agency period, the start of Giants mini-camp and leading up to the NHL Draft, which will see the Devils and Rangers selecting 1st and 2nd overall respectively.

'We're excited to present our viewers with nightly conversation around the latest stories in sports and expanded coverage of New York's teams through the MSG Networks' lens,' said Jeff Filippi, Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, and Executive Producer, MSG Networks. 'The 'MSG 150' will provide us with a tremendous opportunity to elevate our evening programming and feature fresh voices that will deliver unique commentary and analysis each night throughout the busy offseason.'

Viewers can also expect coverage on all the hot topics across all sports, whether it's an update from the PGA Championship at Bethpage in May, a breakdown of the upcoming heavyweight championship fight between world #1 Anthony Joshua and 7th ranked Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1st, a preview of the Belmont Stakes on June 8th or the latest news from the diamond during the baseball season.

Aside Pidto and Hahn, here is a list of some other MSG Networks talent, as well as new personalities that will be featured on the show. The 'MSG 150' will also include additional guests and interviews with current and former players, coaches and team executives.

Swin Cash - Knicks studio analyst on MSG Networks

Monica McNutt - women's college basketball analyst and Overtime on-air personality

Fernando Perez - former MLB player and current Vice Sports contributing reporter

Camron Smith - sports anchor and reporter and Overtime on-air personality

Wally Szczerbiak - Knicks studio analyst on MSG Networks

Julianne Vianni - sports broadcaster and former Liberty analyst on MSG Networks

John Wallace - former Knicks player

The new 'MSG 150' is slated to run from Monday, May 6th to Thursday, July 11th. Viewers will be able to stream the show each night as well on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

