MSG : TO DIVE DEEP INTO THE SNEAKER CULTURE AND FOOTWEAR REVOLUTION WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS FIRST-EVER “SNEAKER WEEK,” PRESENTED BY MOUNTAIN DEW

MSG Networks to Dive Deep into the Sneaker Culture and Footwear Revolution

New York, NY (March 18, 2019) - MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) today announced the launch of 'Sneaker Week,' presented by Mountain Dew, a full week of sneaker-themed programming that will dive deep into the sneaker culture and provide viewers with an up-close look at the sneakers worn by some of their favorite players and celebrities, both on and off the court. The complete, all-week takeover will officially kick-off across MSG Networks' linear, digital and social channels today, March 18th.

The sneaker-themed content will be integrated into pre-game show segments and in-game spots, as well as featured in 'MSG Shorts' that will air after each game this week. Current and former Knicks stars, notable actors, comedians and more will dish on the latest footwear trends and express their sneaker fandom in original episodes of 'Unfiltered,' 'Connections' and 'Conference Room B' airing throughout the week.

'With the rise of the sneaker culture, we saw an opportunity to creatively elevate our programming and deepen the connection with our fans,' said Kevin Marotta, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Content Strategy, MSG Networks. 'Our sneaker-themed programming will celebrate the footwear revolution and ignite the strong passion our fans have for the sneaker industry.'

The programming will include episodes from several of Complex Network's popular sneaker-focused series, including 'Sneaker Shopping' and 'Complex Closets'. Hosted by sneaker aficionado Joe La Puma, the shows will give viewers a glimpse into the high-end sneaker culture through interviews with bold-faced names in music, sports, film and television, such as Michael B. Jordan, Victor Cruz, Mahershala Ali and DJ Khaled. Complex host and sneakerhead Speedy Morman will also be featured in an episode of 'Jobs Unlisted,' providing an in-depth look into the world of a renowned sneaker designer.

As part of 'Sneaker Week,' MSG Networks will also host a custom, bracket-style tournament on its digital and social platforms, where fans will be encouraged to express their own sneaker fandom and vote on the most iconic basketball sneakers of all-time, from the 1973 Puma Clydes to Patrick Ewing's original 1986 Adidas Attitude sneakers to some of the more popular kicks worn by players around the league today.

The week-long takeover will also include various interactive elements, custom promotions and increased editorial content across MSG Networks' website, YouTube, social channels, as well as on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. Fans will be encouraged to join the conversation and post their own sneaker-themed content on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the dedicated campaign hashtag #MSGSneakerWeek.

