MSG : TO TELEVISE 2019 NEW YORK STREETS NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE HOME GAMES

MSG NETWORKS TO TELEVISE 2019 NEW YORK STREETS NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE HOME GAMES

Veteran Arena Football Voice Peter Schwartz Named Streets Play-By-Play Voice

The 2019 NAL Expansion Franchise is First Arena Football Franchise in NY in a Decade

New York Streets is the First and Only African American-Owned Professional Football Team in New York

New York, NY (April 17, 2019) - The expansion New York Streets of the National Arena League (NAL) announced today that MSG Networks will be the television home for the team's 2019 home games this season, beginning with the New York Streets home opener, Saturday, April 20 at 7pm ET. The broadcast team is led by veteran NYC sportscaster Peter Schwartz, the long-time voice of the former New York Dragons of the AFL.

The Streets opened their inaugural season with a 52-41 victory over the Jacksonville Sharks last Saturday night in Jacksonville.

Below is the 2019 New York Streets home schedule. Games are played at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y.

Saturday, April 20 Orlando Predators at New York Streets 7:00pm MSG+ Saturday, May 18 Massachusetts Pirates at New York Streets 7:00pm MSG Saturday, June 8 Carolina Cobras at New York Streets 7:00pm MSG Saturday, June 15 Columbus Lions at New York Streets 12:00pm MSG Saturday, June 29 Jacksonville Sharks at New York Streets 7:00pm MSG Friday, July 5 Massachusetts Pirates at New York Streets 7:00pm MSG *Saturday, July 20 Carolina Cobras at New York Streets 7:00pm MSG

*Date subject to change

Schwartz brings eight years of Arena Football experience to the New York Streets He was the radio play-by-play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football league from 2001 to 2008 while also handling play by play duties for select telecasts on Fox Sports Net and SNY. In addition to his role on air, Schwartz serves as the team's website reporter providing stories and other content. Schwartz is well-known in the NYC sports media scene with stints on CBS Sports Radio, WCBS 880 Radio in New York and Fox News Headlines 24/7 while also hosting his 'Schwartz On Sports' podcast and writing his weekly blog for New York Sports Day. He also serves as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos Soccer Club as well as select NYIT athletic events.

'I'm thrilled to be a part of the broadcast team for the New York Streets inaugural season' said Schwartz, 'It's exciting to be involved with Arena Football again and I am looking forward to bringing all of the excitement of this great game to football fans in the New York area.'

The Streets are owned by Brooklyn native and New Rochelle resident Corey Galloway, whose Legacy Growth Partners is a driving force in strategic business development and direct investment. Galloway is the first and only African American owner of a professional football franchise in New York.'New York City has the best sports fans, and those fans know to go to MSG Networks for the best programming of local sports,' said Galloway. 'And in Peter Schwartz we are providing fans with the most knowledgeable Arena Football voice in the New York area. I couldn't be more excited for the first season of New York Streets football,' he added.

On the field, the team is led by veteran Arena Football Head Coach Rick Marsilio. The roster includes former Syracuse and Brooklyn South Shore High School quarterback David Legree and former Army WR Edgar Allen Poe.

Arena Football has a rich history in the New York/New Jersey area dating back to the New York Knights which played at Madison Square Garden in 1988. New York had been without an Arena Football team since 2008 when the New York Dragons completed an eight-year run at the Nassau Coliseum.

Visit nystreetsfootball.com for the latest news including player signings, merchandise, and promotions as well as details on how you can order season tickets, purchase individual tickets or book your group to come out and see the Streets in action. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE (NAL): The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The NAL kicked off its second season in April 2018 with an expansion of three teams - the Maine Mammoths, Massachusetts Pirates, and the Carolina Cobras. The 2019 NAL season began the weekend of April 12-13. For more information about the NAL visit www.nationalarenaleague.com .

ABOUT LEGACY GROWTH PARTNERS: Through visionary investments rooted in community development and values-driven impact, Legacy Growth Partners is a driving force in strategic business development and direct investment with double bottom line return ( www.legacygrowthpartners.com ). LGP recently became an investor in PacPlex, the largest sports, recreation, and education complex in the five boroughs ( www.pacplex.com ), where the New York Streets will hold its practices. LGP also recently closed as one of nine developers as part of NYC Housing Preservation and Development's (HPD), Community Preservation Corporation (CPC) and Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group (GS: NYSE) and New Infill Homeownership Opportunities Program (NIHOP) to bring affordable housing to Brooklyn. LGP is in the midst of developing 17 homes that are close to $20 million to improve vacant lots throughout the East New York and Brownsville areas of Brooklyn near PacPlex with the goal of creating affordable housing for low-income families.ABOUT MSG NETWORKS INC.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serves the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports, with more than 150 New York Emmy Awards over the past 10 years.

