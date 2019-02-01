MSG : TO TELEVISE HOFSTRA VERSUS NORTHEASTERN CONTEST SATURDAY

MSG Networks To Televise Hofstra Versus Northeastern Contest Saturday

Hempstead, NY (February 1, 2019) - The Hofstra University Department of Athletics and MSG Networks are excited to announce that Saturday's men's basketball game at Northeastern will be televised live in the New York metro area on MSG Networks. The game will tip at 4:30 p.m.

'We are thrilled to work with our partners at MSG Networks and NESN to bring Hofstra Men's Basketball to our incredible fan base in the New York metro area,' commented Hofstra Director of Athletics Rick Cole Jr. 'We also can't thank our colleagues at Northeastern enough for their assistance as without their initial work none of this would be possible.'

'MSG Networks is always looking for opportunities to showcase live, exciting local basketball,' said Kevin Marotta, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Content Strategy, MSG Networks. 'And with the longest current winning streak in men's college basketball, we are proud to present Hofstra against Northeastern tomorrow afternoon.'

The game will be produced by Howlin' Huskies Productions.

Hofstra is 19-3 overall and 9-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Pride currently resides in first place in the CAA and is in the midst of a 16-game win streak, which ranks as the longest active streak in the nation.

Northeastern, the preseason CAA favorite, is 12-9 overall and 6-3 in CAA play. The Huskies are currently in second place in the conference standings.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports, with more than 150 New York Emmy Awards over the past 10 years.