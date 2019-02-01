Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MSG : TO TELEVISE HOFSTRA VERSUS NORTHEASTERN CONTEST SATURDAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 09:59pm EST

MSG Networks To Televise Hofstra Versus Northeastern Contest Saturday

Hempstead, NY (February 1, 2019) - The Hofstra University Department of Athletics and MSG Networks are excited to announce that Saturday's men's basketball game at Northeastern will be televised live in the New York metro area on MSG Networks. The game will tip at 4:30 p.m.

'We are thrilled to work with our partners at MSG Networks and NESN to bring Hofstra Men's Basketball to our incredible fan base in the New York metro area,' commented Hofstra Director of Athletics Rick Cole Jr. 'We also can't thank our colleagues at Northeastern enough for their assistance as without their initial work none of this would be possible.'

'MSG Networks is always looking for opportunities to showcase live, exciting local basketball,' said Kevin Marotta, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Content Strategy, MSG Networks. 'And with the longest current winning streak in men's college basketball, we are proud to present Hofstra against Northeastern tomorrow afternoon.'

The game will be produced by Howlin' Huskies Productions.

Hofstra is 19-3 overall and 9-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Pride currently resides in first place in the CAA and is in the midst of a 16-game win streak, which ranks as the longest active streak in the nation.

Northeastern, the preseason CAA favorite, is 12-9 overall and 6-3 in CAA play. The Huskies are currently in second place in the conference standings.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports, with more than 150 New York Emmy Awards over the past 10 years.

Disclaimer

MSG Networks Inc. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2019 02:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:22pFCC faces tough questions from court on net neutrality repeal
RE
11:13pUTTARA FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS : Bangladesh Sues Philippine Bank, Staff Over $81M Cyber Heist
AQ
11:13pAFCON : How Good Are Super Eagles For 2019 AFCON Title?
AQ
11:13pAFCON : Rohr Laments As Seychelles Match Draws Near
AQ
11:12pGOLDMAN SACHS : says 1MDB scandal could hit pay for top executives
RE
10:53pNVIDIA ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA
BU
10:53pDXC TECHNOLOGY ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC
BU
10:53pALLERGAN ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Allergan plc. - AGN
BU
10:53pAPHRIA 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA
BU
10:52pIMMUNOMEDICS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil profit tops estimates as production rebounds
3EVOLUS INC : EVOLUS : FDA approves cheaper Botox rival to treat frown lines
4REVOLUTION LIGHTING Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investi..
5BASF : Germany's new industrial strategy under fire

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.