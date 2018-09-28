Log in
MSHA Mine Safety and Health Administration : U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration Awards $250,000 in 2018 Brookwood-Sago Grants

09/28/2018 | 03:57pm CEST

ARLINGTON, VA - The U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration announced today the award of $250,000 to four organizations to develop and conduct training programs that support the recognition and prevention of safety and health hazards in underground mines.

A provision in the Mine Improvement and New Emergency Response Act of 2006 established the Brookwood-Sago grant program to promote mine safety while honoring the 25 miners who died in Brookwood, Alabama, in 2001, at the Jim Walter Resources #5 mine, and in Buchannon, West Virginia, in 2006, at the Sago Mine.

The recipients of the Fiscal Year 2018 grants are:

  • United Mine Workers of America Career Centers Inc. in Prosperity, Pennsylvania, is receiving $50,000 to develop a video and companion training documents to better prepare responsible persons for Mine Emergency Response Development exercises.
  • Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pennsylvania, is receiving $50,000 to plan, design, develop, and evaluate a three-module training program that will enhance safety regarding inspecting, working around, and performing maintenance on conveyor belts.
  • West Virginia University Research Corporation in Morgantown, West Virginia, is receiving $52,146.50 to provide emergency prevention and preparedness training to coal miners and coal mine operators in the areas of self-contained self-rescuer expectations and mine rescue.
  • Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois, is receiving $97,853.50 to train and prepare coal miners for mine emergencies in anticipation of predicted growth in the region.

Disclaimer

MSHA - Mine Safety and Health Administration published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:56:07 UTC
