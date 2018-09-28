MSHA Mine Safety and Health Administration : U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration Awards $250,000 in 2018 Brookwood-Sago Grants

ARLINGTON, VA - The U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration announced today the award of $250,000 to four organizations to develop and conduct training programs that support the recognition and prevention of safety and health hazards in underground mines.

A provision in the Mine Improvement and New Emergency Response Act of 2006 established the Brookwood-Sago grant program to promote mine safety while honoring the 25 miners who died in Brookwood, Alabama, in 2001, at the Jim Walter Resources #5 mine, and in Buchannon, West Virginia, in 2006, at the Sago Mine.

The recipients of the Fiscal Year 2018 grants are: