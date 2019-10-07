MSP International Airport Gears Up for MEA Travel Week

Many Minnesota schools will close Oct. 16, 17 and 18 for the annual Minnesota Educator Academy (MEA) Conference in St. Paul, giving families a chance for one last trip before winter weather sets in. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will be particularly busy as a result, and plans are underway to help ensure travelers have a great airport experience.

Security Checkpoint Options

Beginning Oct. 8, all travelers will be able to choose either the North or South checkpoints in Terminal 1. Use of the South Checkpoint had been reserved for travelers with TSA PreCheck since Aug. 19 due to a nearby construction project that was expected to continue until mid-December. The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has since altered construction phasing and is returning both checkpoints to their pre-Aug. 19 status two months earlier than planned. The MAC also has increased the number of workers available to direct travelers to the correct line.

In addition, Checkpoint 10, located between the Blue and Red parking ramps and opening onto the skyway connecting Concourses C and G, is now also available for passengers who only have carry-on bags. The checkpoint is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Travelers who have questions about what can be brought through the security checkpoint or about TSA screening procedures can tweet or message AskTSA weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Delta Check-in Options

Delta Air Lines now has two check-in options on the east upper level roadway adjacent to the parking facility and across from Terminal 1. The airline moved Sky Cap services to the east curb, operating from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week. A new east-curb check-in facility is also available from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Fun Activities

On Wednesday, Oct. 16 between 4 and 7 p.m., families can enjoy a balloon artist, face painting and giveaways in Terminal 1, outside Stone Arch restaurant in the airport mall.

On Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5 to 8 a.m., a balloon artist and giveaways will occur in Terminal 2 near gates H7 and H8. From 1 to 3 p.m. that day, a magician will perform in Terminal 1 near Stone Arch restaurant.

On Friday, Oct. 18, a balloon artist will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. in Terminal 1, again near the Stone Arch restaurant.

Dining Options

A number of new food concessions have opened at Terminal 1 in recent weeks, including Leeann Chin, near the entrance to concourses C and D, Joe & The Juice near Gate C1, and The Cook & The Ox, on the north side of the airport mall, near the entrance to Concourse C. Families looking for fast food can enjoy two food courts that have opened in recent months: The Concourse F food court includes Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, People’s Organic and Wendy’s. And the Concourse C food court offers Chick-fil-A, Smashburger, and Starbucks.

Travelers in a hurry can order online through two new apps for iPhone and Android. At Your Gate delivers food from participating restaurants right to your gate, while Grab allows travelers to order their food to-go even before airline check-in and security processing and pick it up on the way to their gate.

InterContinental Hotel at MSP

Travelers who drive to the airport from outside the Twin Cities and who have early flights might want to arrive the evening before and get a great night’s sleep within viewing distance of their plane. The full-service InterContinental Hotel connects directly to Terminal 1 via skyway. The hotel security checkpoint, which is open to anyone with carry-on bags only regardless of whether they are a hotel guest, is open from 5:15 to 10 a.m. daily.

Parking

Visit www.mspairport.com to check available parking. For Terminal 1 travelers on a budget, the Quick Ride Ramp offers the lowest cost and is a five-minute shuttle ride from front of the terminal.

Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to a domestic flight or three hours prior to an international flight.

