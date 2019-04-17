MSRB to Offer MuniEdPro® Courses at No Cost

Washington, DC, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) announced that beginning today it is providing free, unlimited access to its entire catalog of interactive continuing education and market education courses.



“The professional and lay composition of the municipal securities market encompasses a broad group of financial professionals, staff in local governments and various classes of investors, including individual buyers,” said Gary Hall, Chair of the MSRB Board of Directors. “By eliminating a cost to our MuniEdPro® platform, we are ensuring that all market participants can benefit from the MSRB’s innovative instructional resources. We also believe that making MuniEdPro® courses freely available will enhance the overall understanding of our market--an important area of the U.S. capital markets system.”



The decision by the Board to make the MuniEdPro® platform freely available follows an analysis of the pilot program and the decision to commit the resources necessary to effectively address the need for quality, municipal market education. Effective Wednesday, April 17, 2019 all MuniEdPro® courses are available free of charge through the MSRB’s website, MSRB.org, either on an individual course basis or by establishing access for a firm or organization.



MuniEdPro® courses can assist municipal securities brokers, dealers, municipal securities dealers and municipal advisors with a way to meet their continuing education requirements. “The decision to provide full financial support for MuniEdPro® courses is a testament to the Board’s understanding of the industry’s need for high-quality, municipal securities education content,” said Chair Hall.



MuniEdPro® is a catalog of interactive, online courses designed specifically for municipal market participants. The courses provide content relevant to municipal market activities and MSRB regulations. Designed by industry experts, each MuniEdPro® course provides real-world simulations that allow the learner to understand municipal securities transactions and the related market and regulatory considerations. The MuniEdPro® platform in 2019 received a coveted Brandon Hall Group award for excellence in the category for best advance in learning management technology for compliance training.



Individuals, financial firms and state and local government professionals interested in taking advantage of this free education resource can do so here.

