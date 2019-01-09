MSTS Tolls Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Rijswijk, Netherlands, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSTS Tolls , a leading European tolls payment solutions provider and an authorized dealer for Eurovignettes, today announced it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS). MSTS Tolls was awarded the certification by DNV GL, a global quality assurance and risk management company, in recognition of its Quality Management System’s ability to consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements.

MSTS Tolls’ formalized QMS processes and procedures, based on the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PCDA) Cycle, are helping ensure the company is meeting its stakeholders and customers’ requirements while continuously improving its business efficiency. With customer satisfaction as the main objective, MSTS Tolls pursued ISO 9001:2015 certification as part of its on-going commitment to deliver the highest-quality, innovative solutions and services.

The process of earning the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a strenuous, time-consuming process. MSTS Tolls was able to acquire the coveted certification in only six months.

“We are delighted to have attained this globally recognized achievement that sends a powerful message to our customers and our potential customers that we are doing things the right way,” said Inez Berkhof, VP of EMEA of MSTS. “Our management and employee engagement coupled with our efficient quality management system helped accelerate our certification.”

After completing its external audit, DNV GL highlighted MSTS Tolls’ effective communications and teamwork, from hosting management meetings with various departments to providing timely and relevant information to its customers. The high level of company engagement across all levels of employees indicated to DNV GL that MSTS Tolls values strong, effective communication between its own departments and its customers.