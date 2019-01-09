Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MSTS Tolls Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:01am EST

Rijswijk, Netherlands, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSTS Tolls, a leading European tolls payment solutions provider and an authorized dealer for Eurovignettes, today announced it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS).  MSTS Tolls was awarded the certification by DNV GL, a global quality assurance and risk management company, in recognition of its Quality Management System’s ability to consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements.

MSTS Tolls’ formalized QMS processes and procedures, based on the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PCDA) Cycle, are helping ensure the company is meeting its stakeholders and customers’ requirements while continuously improving its business efficiency. With customer satisfaction as the main objective, MSTS Tolls pursued ISO 9001:2015 certification as part of its on-going commitment to deliver the highest-quality, innovative solutions and services.

The process of earning the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a strenuous, time-consuming process.  MSTS Tolls was able to acquire the coveted certification in only six months.

“We are delighted to have attained this globally recognized achievement that sends a powerful message to our customers and our potential customers that we are doing things the right way,” said Inez Berkhof, VP of EMEA of MSTS. “Our management and employee engagement coupled with our efficient quality management system helped accelerate our certification.”

After completing its external audit, DNV GL highlighted MSTS Tolls’ effective communications and teamwork, from hosting management meetings with various departments to providing timely and relevant information to its customers. The high level of company engagement across all levels of employees indicated to DNV GL that MSTS Tolls values strong, effective communication between its own departments and its customers.

msts_tm_logo_rgb.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aKENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Bond Framework for Green Bonds Issuance, etc.
PU
01:42aGlobal Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of 3D Printing Technology to Drive Growth | Technavio
BU
01:41aAPPLE : Qualcomm calls Apple CEO's settlement talk comment "misleading"
RE
01:39aKIA MOTORS : Hands Over Vehicle Fleet for Australian Open 2019
PU
01:39aCGG : Provides Q4 2018 Financial Update
PU
01:39aAIR FRANCE KLM : December 2019 traffic
PU
01:38aTokyo court rejects request to end Ghosn's detention - Jiji
RE
01:35aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : creditshelf breaks lending milestone
EQ
01:34aEMIRATES REIT CEIC : Equitativa Announces the 2018 Interim Dividend and a New Liquidity Provider for Emirates REIT
PU
01:34aSGS : Global Initiatives to Reduce Single-use Plastics
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2U.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in China, hopes of a deal build
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : APPLE CUTS FIRST-QUARTER PRODUCTION PLAN FOR NEW IPHONES BY 10 PERCENT:..
5Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.