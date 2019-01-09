MT2 Firing Range Services, the Nation's Leading Provider of Firing Range Lead Reclamation, Maintenance, Construction, and Remediation Services Exhibiting at the 2019 SHOT Show.

Arvada, CO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MT2 Firing Range Services (MT2), the nation’s #1 largest professional lead reclamation, maintenance, construction, and remediation contractor for BOTH Indoor and Outdoor Firing Ranges, is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at the 2019 SHOT Show, booth #4043 as well as the Shot Show Industry Day at the Range. MT2 is also is offering a 10% discount on Indoor Firing Range Lead Maintenance Services including lead recovery/recycling, lead mitigation, filter replacement, and waste disposal as non-hazardous.

Firing Range owners & managers know they need to get the lead off their range to protect their shooters & employees. MT2 has a 3-step Lead Management Plan that gets the job done right the 1st time with zero-tolerance for regulatory violations. Clients that work with us have the peace of mind that their project will be successfully completed with minimal down-time AND receive the absolute highest value for their reclaimed lead! You Operate a Firing Range. We Get the Lead Out!









Now in its 19th year, MT2 is well known industry-wide for providing full-scale firing range services; proven at over 2,500 ranges with project located in all 50 states. They specialize in

Proprietary lead recovery processing equipment to maximize lead value

Maintenance: filters/ventilation, rubber, traps, decontamination

Construction: renovation, design/build, trap installation, improvements, dismantling

Environmental: EPA and OSHA consulting, remediation, closure

Patented and proprietary ECOBOND® lead treatment technology: MT2’s “Never Generate Hazardous Waste Guarantee”

Over the past decade, MT2 has removed over 15,000,000 lbs. of lead from ranges and has credited over $5,000,000 to range owners from lead recycling while working closely with them to implement firing range Best Management Practices (BMPs) to protect shooters and the environment. MT2’s patented ECOBOND® lead treatment technology provides a unique solution eliminating the need to generate hazardous waste, saving money and protecting the environment. MT2’s extensive list of clients includes over 2,500 public and private range owners including over 300 law enforcement agencies such as NYPD, State Departments of Corrections, the US Military, and over 1,000 private ranges.

"At MT2 we are passionate about protecting people and the environment from lead hazards and helping firing range owners protect their range and maintain regulatory compliance," stated Jim Barthel, MT2 CEO. "We have been concerned to see in the news recently the negative outcomes to range owners from choosing the wrong range services contractor. At MT2, we educate and equip range owners to be proactive when it comes to effectively managing their business from a health and environmental standpoint. There are Best Management Practices for managing lead at firing ranges that both indoor and outdoor ranges can implement in order to protect shooters, workers, the environmental and the local community from lead hazards.” stated Barthel.

MT2 has developed a free guide for range owners titled: Never Worry About Generating Hazardous Waste Again! 6 Important Facts a Firing Range Must Consider Before Hiring a Lead Reclamation & Cleanup Company.” This free guide includes important safety and management practices to contain, control, and eliminate lead hazards at firing ranges. Range owners can download a copy online at: http://www.mt2.com

