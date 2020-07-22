Log in
MTA Faces Bleak Financial Outlook Without Federal Aid, Officials Say

07/22/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

By Paul Berger

Leaders of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority warned Wednesday of potential service cuts and fare increases as the nation's largest transit agency approaches a key deadline during a financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The MTA, which has an operating budget of $17 billion, previously received almost $4 billion in a federal coronavirus bailout in March. But that funding is expected to run out at the end of the month.

Patrick Foye, the MTA's chairman, said at a board meeting that many cost-cutting and revenue-raising measures would be considered if the agency doesn't get additional federal aid. Cuts to subway, bus and rail service would be on the table, transit officials said. The officials said they would also assess fare and toll increases in excess of expected 4% raises scheduled for 2021 and 2023.

Mr. Foye opened Wednesday's meeting saying the MTA has pivoted from a prepandemic plan for growth and investment to a postpandemic fight for survival.

The state-controlled MTA, which runs New York City's subways and buses as well as two commuter railroads, expects to lose 40% of its revenues in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Mass-transit ridership has recovered slightly after falling more than 90% during the depths of the pandemic. Today, with New York City in the fourth and final phase of its reopening, subway and bus ridership is down about 70% from prepandemic levels at roughly 2.2 million weekday riders. Because of declines in fares and dedicated taxes, the authority faces revenue shortfalls of almost $10 billion over the next 18 months, officials say.

Authority officials have asked the federal government for $3.9 billion to be included in the next bailout package, which is stalled in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.

"If we don't get the federal help, we are so screwed," said Kevin Law, an MTA board member who represents Suffolk County.

The authority's chief financial officer, Robert Foran, in a presentation to the board, listed other potential measures that could be considered such as freezing wages, laying off workers and selling bonds to cover operating expenses.

Some board members expressed frustration that they haven't begun debating such steps that might need to be taken in the coming months if the federal funding doesn't materialize.

"We don't see a road map for survival," said Robert Linn, an appointee of Mayor Bill de Blasio. "I think we need to discuss the tough options right now."

Mr. Foye, speaking at a news conference after the meeting, said the authority's immediate focus is on securing federal funding and on reducing hundreds of millions of dollars in costs by cutting overtime and canceling consulting contracts.

He added that the MTA can't cut its way out of the crisis. "I think we are approaching it prudently and candidly and will be discussing all of these issues here, internally and with the board, in the months ahead," he said.

Write to Paul Berger at Paul.Berger@wsj.com

