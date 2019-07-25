MTA Proposes Eliminating Special Holiday Service on Commuter Rail

By Paul Berger

Extra rail service during the winter holiday-shopping season may be shelved as part of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's wide-ranging budget cuts.

A proposal to eliminate the special Metro-North Railroad services is among a raft of suggested savings totaling more than $300 million at the nation's largest transit agency to balance a $17 billion budget.

Canceling the holiday-shopper trains, which ran on the Hudson and New Haven lines during six weekends in November and December, is expected to save the MTA about $200,000 annually.

MTA officials also propose ending cash payments aboard Long Island Rail Road trains and reducing dozens of as-yet-unidentified positions across the city's subway and bus systems.

The budget document, released Wednesday at an MTA board meeting in Manhattan, also states that officials want to eliminate Wi-Fi service on buses because most riders use cell-service data to access the internet. Officials estimate that measure could save $2.5 million annually.

Such buses were lauded by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when they rolled out in the city in 2017. A spokesman for Mr. Cuomo said Thursday that the MTA is mistaken about cutting the Wi-Fi service and directed questions to the authority.

Maxwell Young, an MTA spokesman, said the authority doesn't plan to reduce bus service Wi-Fi and that its inclusion in the budget cuts was an error. "Bus Wi-Fi is a popular service that approximately 700,000 thousand people use a month to stay connected, especially on noncellular devices like tablets," Mr. Young said in an email.

The proposals were among hundreds listed in a 350-page budget. The MTA board will consider the cuts in the fall before voting on the 2020 budget in December.

Some of the budget measures, such as a plan to raise parking rates at 25 Metro-North stations east of the Hudson River by a net 14%, are likely to face opposition from board members.

Neal Zuckerman, a board member who represents Putnam County, said he opposes measures that would increase the burden on suburban commuters, especially those who live farthest from the city and pay the highest fares.

Other proposals could face opposition from labor unions. Anthony Simon, who represents LIRR workers, said in an email many LIRR riders, particularly seniors, want the ability to pay cash. "I believe minimizing the millions of dollars we still collect onboard our trains would be a disservice to our riders," said Mr. Simon, general chairman of the transportation division of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

During a presentation to board members on Wednesday, the MTA Chief Financial Officer Robert Foran said the authority is on target to balance its budget next year, but only if it achieves the proposed spending reductions.

The MTA spokesman, Mr. Young, said Thursday that the authority is in a dire financial situation, but he emphasized that the proposals are preliminary and subject to public scrutiny.

The MTA has been under pressure for several years, in particular because of rising labor costs and falling ridership on the subway and buses, which has crimped fare revenues.

Board members on Wednesday approved the beginning of a reorganization that could see up to 2,700 of the MTA's 74,000 workforce cut during the next few years. The MTA also is saving money through an authority-wide hiring freeze on all nonessential positions, which began in 2017, and restrictions on nonessential spending.

MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye has said the MTA can achieve most of its labor reductions through attrition and administrative-staff reductions. Labor unions have warned that the authority could face trouble if it tries to lay off its members.

The proposed cuts at the New York City Transit Authority, which runs the subway and buses, includes a reduction of 83 positions next year and a further 222 positions in its subways department the following year. Combined, the MTA expects to save $34 million annually from the reductions.