MTA Wants to Spend $55 Billion to Improve Your Commute

By Paul Berger

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to spend an unprecedented $55 billion over the next five years to modernize its two commuter rail lines, its bridges and tunnels, and New York City's subway and bus systems.

The five-year spending plan, if approved by MTA board members and state and city officials, includes the introduction of new elevators at 70 subway stations and new signaling technology that would increase the frequency of subway service on six lines.

At the MTA's two commuter rail roads, the authority plans to pour billions of dollars into track, signals and rolling stock and to complete plans to bring the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

"This is a historic, transformational capital plan," MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said at a news conference on Monday.

The proposed plan is $22 billion more than the MTA's current five-year capital plan. MTA board members will vote on the proposal when they meet Sept. 25. Although the proposal released Monday was sweeping, it lacked many of the details that are usually clear at this stage of the planning process. On Monday, officials published an 11-page power-point presentation, promising more detail in the coming days.

Reinvent Albany, a good-government group, cautioned that the lack of detail raised transparency concerns and prevented scrutiny of the authority's spending plans.

Many board members are yet to be briefed on the plan. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who controls a plurality of votes on the board, will be key to its success. Mr. Cuomo, who effectively controls the authority, released a statement Monday indicating that he still needed to review the details of the spending plan.

Once the board approves it, the plan must be reviewed by a four-member panel representing Mr. Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the leaders of the New York state senate and assembly.

The MTA's last five-year spending plan was held up for months following a dispute between Mr. Cuomo and Mr. de Blasio over how much the city would contribute. Eventually, the two sides agreed that the state would pay $8.3 billion, while the city contributed $2.5 billion.

This plan proposes that the state and city each contribute $3 billion. Mr. Cuomo, in his statement Monday, said he supported the funding share. A spokesman for Mr. de Blasio said the city would review the plan.

This year's state budget secured billions of dollars in new revenues for the MTA, making the $55 billion spending proposal possible. The budget included new real-estate and internet-sales taxes, as well as a congestion fee on vehicles entering Manhattan's busiest streets. The fee is expected to begin in 2021.

The MTA proposes borrowing $25 billion against those revenues. That has allowed the authority to budget $41 billion for subway and bus upgrades in this plan compared with approximately $19 billion in the current plan.

The proposed spending will allow Andy Byford, head of the subway and bus systems, to pursue a turnaround plan that he unveiled in May 2018. Two key areas of the plan were rapidly upgrading subway signals and adding dozens of elevators at stations.

"I'm not even trying to keep the smile off my face," Mr. Byford said Monday.

Transit advocacy groups also welcomed the spending proposals, though they cautioned that details of the plan need to be examined. "If all of this work happens as proposed, the transit system will truly be on the road to repair," said John Raskin, executive director of Riders Alliance.

The plan also includes funding for the next phase of the Second Avenue subway, which would extend the Q line in Manhattan to 125th Street from 96th Street.

--Jimmy Vielkind contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Berger at Paul.Berger@wsj.com