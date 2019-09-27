Log in
MTCH LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Match Group, Inc. – MTCH

09/27/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) resulting from allegations that Match may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 25, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it had sued Match for, among other things, exploiting messages from fraudulent accounts to induce non-subscribers to sign-up for subscriptions.  In the words of Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection: "We believe that Match.com conned people into paying for subscriptions via messages the company knew were from scammers."  The FTC further alleged that Match.com exposed consumers to the risk of fraud and engaged in deceptive practices such as failing to resolve disputed charges and intentionally making it difficult to cancel subscriptions.
On this news, Match’s shares dropped sharply during intraday trading on September 25, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Match investors. If you purchased shares of Match please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1684.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
