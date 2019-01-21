Log in
MTF Biologics : Announces New Recovery Partner Relationship

01/21/2019 | 04:23pm EST

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTF Biologics announced a new tissue recovery relationship with Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA) headquartered in Dallas, Tx.  STA will begin recovering musculoskeletal and dermal tissues on behalf of MTF Biologics in February.

MTF Biologics (PRNewsfoto/MTF Biologics)

Patti Niles, President and CEO of STA said, "We are very pleased to work with MTF Biologics, an organization whose dedication to donors and their families is demonstrated daily through its commitment to tissue recovery, education and research.  This new partnership will ultimately benefit patients in need of tissue transplants."

Joe Yaccarino, President and CEO of MTF Biologics said, "MTF Biologics is delighted and honored to have the opportunity to partner with Southwest Transplant Alliance.  We have long admired its team's commitment to quality, and we believe this new relationship will allow MTF Biologics to provide more tissue transplants to save and heal lives."

About MTF Biologics
MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board of surgeons who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the world's largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more than 130,000 donors and distributed more than 8.4 million grafts for transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than 58,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline subsidiary, it has managed more than 11.3 million donor referrals. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

About Southwest Transplant Alliance
For more than 40 years, STA has been saving lives by recovering donated organs for individuals awaiting a lifesaving transplant. In April of 2017, STA began recovering eyes and tissue to improve lives. STA is among the largest of 58 federally designated, nonprofit organ procurement organizations (OPOs).  Founded in 1974, STA has facilitated more than 25,000 organs for recovery and enhanced the lives of tens of thousands of people.  STA is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and is accredited by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO). The organization serves communities in North Texas, Beaumont, Bryan/College Station, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Galveston, Midland/Odessa, Temple, Wichita Falls and Tyler. For more information, go to www.organ.org. Sign up to be an organ donor today at www.DonateLifeTexas.org. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtf-biologics-announces-new-recovery-partner-relationship-300781639.html

SOURCE MTF Biologics


© PRNewswire 2019
