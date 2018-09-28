MTF Biologics : Launches FlexHD Pliable PRE™ for Pre-Pectoral Breast Reconstruction

Unveiled at Plastic Surgery The Meeting, a new acellular dermal matrix specifically designed for post-mastectomy pre-pectoral breast reconstruction procedures

Unique design allows for faster integration, minimizes OR time and supports positive patient outcomes

MTF Biologics is expanding its portfolio of innovations for post-mastectomy breast reconstruction with the launch of an acellular dermal matrix (ADM) designed specifically for pre-pectoral breast reconstruction procedures: FlexHD Pliable PRE. Made from a proprietary process for faster integration, and fenestrated to conform and project naturally, the unique design of FlexHD Pliable PRE will minimize preparation time in the operating room.

FlexHD Pliable PRE is being introduced during Plastic Surgery The Meeting, September 28-October 1, 2018, at McCormick Place West in Chicago, IL.

“The pre-pectoral breast reconstruction procedure is becoming more popular because it can mean a shorter surgery, less pain and reduced recovery time for patients when compared to other methods,” said Tom Shaffer, Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing at MTF Biologics. “In talking with Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons across the nation, it became clear that a new tissue form designed specifically for the pre-pec procedure would be useful. So, we teamed up with surgeons advancing this area of practice to examine how we could better serve that need, and with their feedback and guidance, FlexHD Pliable PRE was born.”

The pre-pectoral breast reconstruction procedure is the latest advancement in post-mastectomy breast reconstruction. As part of the procedure, an implant is placed over the chest muscle directly under the skin as opposed to under the muscle as is common in most reconstruction procedures. This method eliminates the need to cut into the muscle which may mean a shorter procedure in many cases as well as less pain during recovery, and less animation deformity in the reconstructed breasts longer term.

FlexHD Pliable PRE is designed to support and conform to the breast pocket, starting as a two-dimensional pattern that transforms into a three-dimensional shape to promote aesthetic symmetry.

“With bilateral pre-pectoral breast reconstruction, time and attention is needed to achieve proper projection and symmetry,” said Aldona Spiegel, MD, Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and Director and founder of the Center for Breast Restoration at the Institute for Reconstructive Surgery at The Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, who is the innovator of the design. “FlexHD Pliable PRE can be used as a template for both breasts improving symmetry and efficiency in the OR, helping to achieve more natural results.”

Flex HD Pliable PRE will be discussed at a Plastic Surgery The Meeting Satellite Symposium, titled “Evolution of ADM Design for Pre-pectoral Breast Reconstruction,” with Dr. Spiegel on Saturday, September 29, from 12:15-1:15 p.m. in McCormick Place West, W470B.

It also will be featured at MTF Biologics’ Tissue Experience Station (booth #301) on Saturday, September 29, from 1:30-2:00 p.m. and 3:30-4:00 p.m.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board of surgeons who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the world’s largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more than 130,000 donors and distributed more than 8.4 million grafts for transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than 58,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline subsidiary, it has managed more than 11.3 million donor referrals. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

