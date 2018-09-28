MTF Biologics : Launches FlexHD Pliable PRE™ for Pre-Pectoral Breast Reconstruction

MTF
Biologics is expanding its portfolio of innovations for
post-mastectomy breast reconstruction with the launch of an acellular
dermal matrix (ADM) designed specifically for pre-pectoral breast
reconstruction procedures: FlexHD Pliable PRE. Made from a proprietary
process for faster integration, and fenestrated to conform and project
naturally, the unique design of FlexHD Pliable PRE will minimize
preparation time in the operating room.
FlexHD Pliable PRE is being introduced during Plastic
Surgery The Meeting, September 28-October 1, 2018, at McCormick
Place West in Chicago, IL.
“The pre-pectoral breast reconstruction procedure is becoming more
popular because it can mean a shorter surgery, less pain and reduced
recovery time for patients when compared to other methods,” said Tom
Shaffer, Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing at MTF
Biologics. “In talking with Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons across
the nation, it became clear that a new tissue form designed specifically
for the pre-pec procedure would be useful. So, we teamed up with
surgeons advancing this area of practice to examine how we could better
serve that need, and with their feedback and guidance, FlexHD Pliable
PRE was born.”
The pre-pectoral breast reconstruction procedure is the latest
advancement in post-mastectomy breast reconstruction. As part of the
procedure, an implant is placed over the chest muscle directly under the
skin as opposed to under the muscle as is common in most reconstruction
procedures. This method eliminates the need to cut into the muscle which
may mean a shorter procedure in many cases as well as less pain during
recovery, and less animation deformity in the reconstructed breasts
longer term.
FlexHD Pliable PRE is designed to support and conform to the breast
pocket, starting as a two-dimensional pattern that transforms into a
three-dimensional shape to promote aesthetic symmetry.
“With bilateral pre-pectoral breast reconstruction, time and
attention is needed to achieve proper projection and symmetry,” said
Aldona Spiegel, MD, Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon
and Director and founder of the Center for Breast Restoration at the
Institute for Reconstructive Surgery at The Methodist Hospital in
Houston, Texas, who is the innovator of the design. “FlexHD Pliable PRE
can be used as a template for both breasts improving symmetry and
efficiency in the OR, helping to achieve more natural results.”
Flex HD Pliable PRE will be discussed at a Plastic Surgery The Meeting
Satellite Symposium, titled “Evolution
of ADM Design for Pre-pectoral Breast Reconstruction,” with Dr.
Spiegel on Saturday, September 29, from 12:15-1:15 p.m. in McCormick
Place West, W470B.
It also will be featured at MTF Biologics’ Tissue Experience Station
(booth #301) on Saturday, September 29, from 1:30-2:00 p.m. and
3:30-4:00 p.m.
About MTF Biologics
MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation,
is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium
comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery
organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board
of surgeons who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the
world’s largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by
honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since
its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more
than 130,000 donors and distributed more than 8.4 million grafts for
transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than
58,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline
subsidiary, it has managed more than 11.3 million donor referrals. For
more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.
