MTF Biologics : to Showcase Plastic and Reconstructive Innovations at 2018 Plastic Surgery The Meeting

MTF
Biologics, the world’s largest tissue bank, is joining the lineup at
this year’s Plastic
Surgery The Meeting, September 28-October 1, 2018, at McCormick
Place West in Chicago, Illinois.
The non-profit organization will be featuring an extensive portfolio of
innovations in diverse areas including breast reconstruction,
rhinoplasty and fat grafting. It also will offer visitors to its booth
(#301) a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with these
innovations at the new Tissue Experience Station. This interactive
station will allow clinicians to see, touch and learn about MTF
Biologics’ allografts and talk to surgeons who use them in their
practices.
MTF Biologics will be highlighting innovations during Plastic Surgery
The Meeting including:
-
FlexHD Pliable PRE™: An exciting addition to the FlexHD®
line of tissues designed for use in breast reconstruction, FlexHD
Pliable PRE is an acellular dermal matrix (ADM) specifically created
for pre-pectoral breast reconstruction. Made from a proprietary
process for faster integration, and fenestrated to conform and project
naturally, the unique design of FlexHD Pliable PRE minimizes
preparation time in the operating room.
Flex HD Pliable PRE
will be introduced at the Satellite Symposium, “Evolution
of ADM Design for Prepectoral Breast Reconstruction,” by Dr.
Aldona Spiegel on Saturday, September 29, from 12:15-1:15 p.m. in
McCormick Place West, W470B.
Dr. Spiegel, the innovator of
the design, also will be available to discuss Flex HD Pliable PRE at
the MTF Biologics Tissue Experience Station in booth #301 from
1:30-2:00 p.m. and 3:30-4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 29.
-
Renuva®:
An allograft adipose matrix processed to conveniently treat small
volume soft tissue defects in the face, breast and body. An
alternative to fat grafting, Renuva is made from donated human
adipose, or fat. It is produced from the highest quality tissue and
gives patients the same benefits as fat grafting without the need for
liposuction. A natural injection that does not require general
anesthesia, Renuva procedures can be performed in a doctor's office.
On
Friday, September 28, Renuva will be presented at “Innovations
in Industry” at 10:15 a.m. and during “Hot
Topics” at 12:00 p.m. in McCormick Place West, W187AB. It also
will be discussed at “ASPS
Greatest Hits” on Saturday, September
29, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at McCormick Place West, W185ABC.
Dr.
Leif Rogers will be discussing Renuva at the Tissue Experience Station
on Sunday, September 30, from 9:00-9:30 a.m.
-
Profile®:
A pre-shaped, costal cartilage allograft, Profile is used in
rhinoplasty procedures. It allows surgeons to avoid having to perform
additional surgery to obtain cartilage from a patient's ear or rib,
leading to less post-operative pain and scarring. Because Profile is
made from human tissue, it is natural to the patient's own body, which
means less chance of infection or extrusion than synthetic implants.
Dr. James Fernau will be discussing Profile at the
Tissue Experience Station in booth #301 on Sunday, September 30, from
12:00-12:30 p.m.
-
LipoGrafter®:
LipoGrafter is a practical fat grafting solution designed for
better graft survival. The easy-to-use technology offers surgeons a
safe and efficient way to harvest a patient's fat and deposit it in
areas where the patient may require or seek additional volume.
Dr.
Donald Buck II will share his experience with LipoGrafter at the
Tissue Experience Station on Sunday, September 30, from 3:00-3:30 p.m.
-
Meso BioMatrix® Surgical Mesh: Meso BioMatrix Surgical Mesh is
a strong, thin, a xenograft tissue form for cosmetic, plastic and
reconstructive surgery that offers surgeons a new option for patients
requiring soft tissue repair and/or reinforcement such as suture line
reinforcement and muscle flap reinforcement. Measuring only 0.3mm in
thickness, Meso BioMatrix still maintains a clinically relevant
strength profile, has superior conformability and handling
characteristics.
“A Two-Year Experience Using Meso
Biomatrix in the Face,” will be presented by Dr. Farzad Nahai at the
Industry Spotlight, on the exhibit room floor of McCormick Place West,
Saturday, September 29 at 4:00 p.m.
Industry experts will
be discussing Meso BioMatrix at the MTF Biologics Tissue Experience
Station on Monday, October 1 from 9:00-9:30 a.m.
To learn more, visit the MTF Biologics booth #301 at Plastic Surgery The
Meeting.
About MTF Biologics
MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation,
is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium
comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery
organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board
of surgeons who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the
world’s largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by
honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since
its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more
than 130,000 donors and distributed more than 8.4 million grafts for
transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than
58,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline
subsidiary, it has managed more than 11.3 million donor referrals. For
more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005602/en/