MTF Biologics : to Showcase Plastic and Reconstructive Innovations at 2018 Plastic Surgery The Meeting

World’s largest tissue bank will unveil new developments and launch a Tissue Experience Station that provides clinicians a unique opportunity to feel and handle MTF Biologics’ allografts

MTF Biologics, the world’s largest tissue bank, is joining the lineup at this year’s Plastic Surgery The Meeting, September 28-October 1, 2018, at McCormick Place West in Chicago, Illinois.

The non-profit organization will be featuring an extensive portfolio of innovations in diverse areas including breast reconstruction, rhinoplasty and fat grafting. It also will offer visitors to its booth (#301) a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with these innovations at the new Tissue Experience Station. This interactive station will allow clinicians to see, touch and learn about MTF Biologics’ allografts and talk to surgeons who use them in their practices.

MTF Biologics will be highlighting innovations during Plastic Surgery The Meeting including:

FlexHD Pliable PRE™: An exciting addition to the FlexHD® line of tissues designed for use in breast reconstruction, FlexHD Pliable PRE is an acellular dermal matrix (ADM) specifically created for pre-pectoral breast reconstruction. Made from a proprietary process for faster integration, and fenestrated to conform and project naturally, the unique design of FlexHD Pliable PRE minimizes preparation time in the operating room.



Flex HD Pliable PRE will be introduced at the Satellite Symposium, “Evolution of ADM Design for Prepectoral Breast Reconstruction,” by Dr. Aldona Spiegel on Saturday, September 29, from 12:15-1:15 p.m. in McCormick Place West, W470B.



Dr. Spiegel, the innovator of the design, also will be available to discuss Flex HD Pliable PRE at the MTF Biologics Tissue Experience Station in booth #301 from 1:30-2:00 p.m. and 3:30-4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 29.

Renuva ® : An allograft adipose matrix processed to conveniently treat small volume soft tissue defects in the face, breast and body. An alternative to fat grafting, Renuva is made from donated human adipose, or fat. It is produced from the highest quality tissue and gives patients the same benefits as fat grafting without the need for liposuction. A natural injection that does not require general anesthesia, Renuva procedures can be performed in a doctor's office.



On Friday, September 28, Renuva will be presented at “Innovations in Industry” at 10:15 a.m. and during “Hot Topics” at 12:00 p.m. in McCormick Place West, W187AB. It also will be discussed at “ASPS Greatest Hit s ” on Saturday, September 29, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at McCormick Place West, W185ABC.



Dr. Leif Rogers will be discussing Renuva at the Tissue Experience Station on Sunday, September 30, from 9:00-9:30 a.m.

Dr. James Fernau will be discussing Profile at the Tissue Experience Station in booth #301 on Sunday, September 30, from 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Dr. Donald Buck II will share his experience with LipoGrafter at the Tissue Experience Station on Sunday, September 30, from 3:00-3:30 p.m.

“A Two-Year Experience Using Meso Biomatrix in the Face,” will be presented by Dr. Farzad Nahai at the Industry Spotlight, on the exhibit room floor of McCormick Place West, Saturday, September 29 at 4:00 p.m.



Industry experts will be discussing Meso BioMatrix at the MTF Biologics Tissue Experience Station on Monday, October 1 from 9:00-9:30 a.m.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board of surgeons who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the world’s largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more than 130,000 donors and distributed more than 8.4 million grafts for transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than 58,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline subsidiary, it has managed more than 11.3 million donor referrals. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

