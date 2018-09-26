Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MTF Biologics : to Showcase Plastic and Reconstructive Innovations at 2018 Plastic Surgery The Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 04:04pm CEST

World’s largest tissue bank will unveil new developments and launch a Tissue Experience Station that provides clinicians a unique opportunity to feel and handle MTF Biologics’ allografts

MTF Biologics, the world’s largest tissue bank, is joining the lineup at this year’s Plastic Surgery The Meeting, September 28-October 1, 2018, at McCormick Place West in Chicago, Illinois.

The non-profit organization will be featuring an extensive portfolio of innovations in diverse areas including breast reconstruction, rhinoplasty and fat grafting. It also will offer visitors to its booth (#301) a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with these innovations at the new Tissue Experience Station. This interactive station will allow clinicians to see, touch and learn about MTF Biologics’ allografts and talk to surgeons who use them in their practices.

MTF Biologics will be highlighting innovations during Plastic Surgery The Meeting including:

  • FlexHD Pliable PRE™: An exciting addition to the FlexHD® line of tissues designed for use in breast reconstruction, FlexHD Pliable PRE is an acellular dermal matrix (ADM) specifically created for pre-pectoral breast reconstruction. Made from a proprietary process for faster integration, and fenestrated to conform and project naturally, the unique design of FlexHD Pliable PRE minimizes preparation time in the operating room.

    Flex HD Pliable PRE will be introduced at the Satellite Symposium, “Evolution of ADM Design for Prepectoral Breast Reconstruction,” by Dr. Aldona Spiegel on Saturday, September 29, from 12:15-1:15 p.m. in McCormick Place West, W470B.

    Dr. Spiegel, the innovator of the design, also will be available to discuss Flex HD Pliable PRE at the MTF Biologics Tissue Experience Station in booth #301 from 1:30-2:00 p.m. and 3:30-4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 29.
  • Renuva®: An allograft adipose matrix processed to conveniently treat small volume soft tissue defects in the face, breast and body. An alternative to fat grafting, Renuva is made from donated human adipose, or fat. It is produced from the highest quality tissue and gives patients the same benefits as fat grafting without the need for liposuction. A natural injection that does not require general anesthesia, Renuva procedures can be performed in a doctor's office.

    On Friday, September 28, Renuva will be presented at “Innovations in Industry” at 10:15 a.m. and during “Hot Topics” at 12:00 p.m. in McCormick Place West, W187AB. It also will be discussed at “ASPS Greatest Hits” on Saturday, September 29, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at McCormick Place West, W185ABC.

    Dr. Leif Rogers will be discussing Renuva at the Tissue Experience Station on Sunday, September 30, from 9:00-9:30 a.m.
  • Profile®: A pre-shaped, costal cartilage allograft, Profile is used in rhinoplasty procedures. It allows surgeons to avoid having to perform additional surgery to obtain cartilage from a patient's ear or rib, leading to less post-operative pain and scarring. Because Profile is made from human tissue, it is natural to the patient's own body, which means less chance of infection or extrusion than synthetic implants.

    Dr. James Fernau will be discussing Profile at the Tissue Experience Station in booth #301 on Sunday, September 30, from 12:00-12:30 p.m.
  • LipoGrafter®: LipoGrafter is a practical fat grafting solution designed for better graft survival. The easy-to-use technology offers surgeons a safe and efficient way to harvest a patient's fat and deposit it in areas where the patient may require or seek additional volume.

    Dr. Donald Buck II will share his experience with LipoGrafter at the Tissue Experience Station on Sunday, September 30, from 3:00-3:30 p.m.
  • Meso BioMatrix® Surgical Mesh: Meso BioMatrix Surgical Mesh is a strong, thin, a xenograft tissue form for cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery that offers surgeons a new option for patients requiring soft tissue repair and/or reinforcement such as suture line reinforcement and muscle flap reinforcement. Measuring only 0.3mm in thickness, Meso BioMatrix still maintains a clinically relevant strength profile, has superior conformability and handling characteristics.

    “A Two-Year Experience Using Meso Biomatrix in the Face,” will be presented by Dr. Farzad Nahai at the Industry Spotlight, on the exhibit room floor of McCormick Place West, Saturday, September 29 at 4:00 p.m.

    Industry experts will be discussing Meso BioMatrix at the MTF Biologics Tissue Experience Station on Monday, October 1 from 9:00-9:30 a.m.

To learn more, visit the MTF Biologics booth #301 at Plastic Surgery The Meeting.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board of surgeons who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the world’s largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more than 130,000 donors and distributed more than 8.4 million grafts for transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than 58,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline subsidiary, it has managed more than 11.3 million donor referrals. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:30pALDAR PROPERTIES : takes complete control of Khidmah
AQ
04:30pALDAR PROPERTIES : completes successful refinancing with new 7 year US$500 million Sukuk
AQ
04:30pHONDA MOTOR : Specialists Release Comprehensive Maintenance Guide for Car Owners
AQ
04:30pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Open-Air Smart Living Lab signs new agreements and conducts multiple ground-breaking projects
AQ
04:30pWANCHAIN : Joins Hyperledger, Focusing on Blockchain Interoperability
PR
04:30pNew Cyber Solution from Munich Re Helps Protect Small and Mid-sized Businesses; Offers Turnkey Approach for Regional Insurance Carriers
BU
04:29pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : UAE’s Etisalat Facilities Management boosts services with cloud
AQ
04:29pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA CEO Carlos Torres Vila to Become Executive Chairman at Year-End
DJ
04:29pPERFECT SENSE : Unveils the Latest Generation of Brightspot, Enabling Leading Media and Brand Publishers, like Sotheby’s, to Launch New Enterprise Websites in Less Than 90 Days
BU
04:27pRYANAIR : EU orders Ryanair to meet European rules on local contracts
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
4GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day
5TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.