MTI Physical Therapy Named 2018 Ascend Practice of the Year

WebPT recently announced MTI Physical Therapy as the winner of its 2018 Ascend Practice of the Year Award. The practice was honored during the fifth-annual Ascend summit, held Sept. 28-29 in Phoenix.

“We are beyond honored to be recognized as the Ascend Practice of the Year,” said Scott Olson, PT, MOMT, FAAOMPT, co-owner of MTI Physical Therapy. “This award is particularly special, as it coincides with MTI Physical Therapy’s 20th anniversary. Over the past 20 years, our practice has continued to evolve in step with the latest research evidence and technology — including that provided by WebPT. These partnerships have helped us streamline our processes as much as possible, allowing us to get more patients through the door and maximize our clinical and financial outcomes, which has translated into continued growth.”

MTI Physical Therapy was selected in part for its quantifiable year-over-year growth, which the company achieved without adding administrative complexity to its operation. The team did this by leveraging practice management, billing and patient relationship management software to ensure efficiency and promote a consistently positive patient experience. In fact, due in part to efficiencies created by the team’s tech use, they were able to hire 12 additional physical therapists, putting their total team count at 48.

MTI also stood out among other applicants for its innovative approach to care, which focuses heavily on staff education. Every MTI physical therapist has completed the Ola Grimsby Institute Residency, and the vast majority have moved on to complete the institute’s fellowship training.

MTI also provides one-on-one mentoring and covers the tuition cost for residency and fellowship candidates, totaling 150 hours per year for both programs. The company’s emphasis on education and continued training has enabled it to fulfill its deeper purpose of being a teaching clinic with a one-to-one care model that does not rely on therapy aides or assistants. As a result of its emphasis on career development and employee retention, MTI saw a 100% increase in job inquiries — a testament to its positive reputation in the industry.

“Every year, it becomes increasingly challenging to choose just one Practice of the Year,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, president and co-founder of WebPT. “There are so many impressive physical therapy businesses across the country doing innovative things. MTI distinguished itself as an industry trailblazer for doing something that others in the field said could not be done. They have successfully created a teaching clinic that employs only physical therapists, ensuring that their one-to-one care model fulfills their patients’ full spectrum of needs. MTI has solidified itself as a leader within the rehab therapy field due to the emphasis they place on staff education in an effort to maintain the excellent culture and quality of care they’ve become known for.”

MTI Physical Therapy was awarded $1,500 in prize money and tickets to Ascend 2019. The company will also receive recognition in industry media outlets.

