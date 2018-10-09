MTI Physical Therapy Named 2018 Ascend Practice of the Year

WebPT
recently announced MTI
Physical Therapy as the winner of its 2018 Ascend Practice of the
Year Award. The practice was honored during the fifth-annual Ascend
summit, held Sept. 28-29 in Phoenix.
“We are beyond honored to be recognized as the Ascend Practice of the
Year,” said Scott Olson, PT, MOMT, FAAOMPT, co-owner of MTI Physical
Therapy. “This award is particularly special, as it coincides with MTI
Physical Therapy’s 20th anniversary. Over the past 20 years, our
practice has continued to evolve in step with the latest research
evidence and technology — including that provided by WebPT. These
partnerships have helped us streamline our processes as much as
possible, allowing us to get more patients through the door and maximize
our clinical and financial outcomes, which has translated into continued
growth.”
MTI Physical Therapy was selected in part for its quantifiable
year-over-year growth, which the company achieved without adding
administrative complexity to its operation. The team did this by
leveraging practice management, billing and patient relationship
management software to ensure efficiency and promote a consistently
positive patient experience. In fact, due in part to efficiencies
created by the team’s tech use, they were able to hire 12 additional
physical therapists, putting their total team count at 48.
MTI also stood out among other applicants for its innovative approach to
care, which focuses heavily on staff education. Every MTI physical
therapist has completed the Ola Grimsby Institute Residency, and the
vast majority have moved on to complete the institute’s fellowship
training.
MTI also provides one-on-one mentoring and covers the tuition cost for
residency and fellowship candidates, totaling 150 hours per year for
both programs. The company’s emphasis on education and continued
training has enabled it to fulfill its deeper purpose of being a
teaching clinic with a one-to-one care model that does not rely on
therapy aides or assistants. As a result of its emphasis on career
development and employee retention, MTI saw a 100% increase in job
inquiries — a testament to its positive reputation in the industry.
“Every year, it becomes increasingly challenging to choose just one
Practice of the Year,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, president
and co-founder of WebPT. “There are so many impressive physical therapy
businesses across the country doing innovative things. MTI distinguished
itself as an industry trailblazer for doing something that others in the
field said could not be done. They have successfully created a teaching
clinic that employs only physical therapists, ensuring that their
one-to-one care model fulfills their patients’ full spectrum of needs.
MTI has solidified itself as a leader within the rehab therapy field due
to the emphasis they place on staff education in an effort to maintain
the excellent culture and quality of care they’ve become known for.”
MTI Physical Therapy was awarded $1,500 in prize money and tickets to
Ascend 2019. The company will also receive recognition in industry media
outlets.
