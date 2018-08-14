Log in
MTIB Malaysian Timber Industry Board : Tender / Request For Propose

08/14/2018 | 09:56am CEST

JPAGE_CURRENT_OF_TOTAL

MTIB QUOTATION NO.:- MTIB/SH/028/2018

Interested companies registered with Ministry of Finance, Malaysia (MOF) in code number 221001 OR 221002and Bumiputera's registered (registration must be valid at least three (3) months on the date of quotation closing) and are still allowed to bid are invited to participate in the following quotation:-

Quotation No.

Title

Quotation Invitation Date

Quotation Closing Date

Site Visits

MTIB/SH/028/2018

SEBUT HARGA BAGI PERKHIDMATAN PEMOTONGAN RUMPUT, PEMBERSIHAN SISTEM PERPARITAN DAN PENYELENGGARAAN LANDSKAP DI SELURUH KAWASAN PEJABAT MTIB KOTA KINABALU, SABAH UNTUK TEMPOH DUA (2) TAHUN

6th August 2018 (Monday)

27th August 2018

(Tuesday)

(Before or on 12.00 noon)

Date:

17th August 2018
(Friday)

Time:

10.00 a.m.

Venue:

MALAYSIAN TIMBER INDUSTRY BOARD (MTIB)

Lot 4, Fasa 1 Jalan Timur 6,
Taman Perindustrian Kota Kinabalu (KKIP),
Peti Surat 177, Pos Mini Indah Permai,
88450 Kota Kinabalu Sabah

No. Tel.: 088-498 822

(Contact Person:

Mdm. Ummi Ainul Hafizah Mohd Ismail)

(Attendance is compulsory)

Reminder: ONLY authorised persons are elegible to attend the site visit. For detail information, please refer to the quotation document.

Quotation document can be downloaded at Appendix 1. Completed Quotation forms are to be put in sealed envelope and to reach MTIB on or before 27th August 2018 (Tuesday), before or on 12.00 noon for Procurement Unit at the following address:

LEMBAGA PERINDUSTRIAN KAYU MALAYSIA
UNIT PEROLEHAN,
TINGKAT 15, MENARA PGRM,
NO. 8, JALAN PUDU ULU,
56100 CHERAS,
KUALA LUMPUR

Please indicate quotation number and title at the left side (above) of the quotation envelope. MTIB are not responsible for any delay of the quotation document sent through post and are not obliged to accept the lowest or vice versa.

updated: 14/08/2018



Disclaimer

MTIB - Malaysian Timber Industry Board published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 07:55:00 UTC
