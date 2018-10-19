MTN Ghana revenue rises, driven by mobile money service

MTN Ghana said revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 rose to 3.54 billion Ghanaian cedi ($731.90 million) from 2.49 billion Ghanaian cedi during the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, MTN Ghana's service revenue grew 22.9 percent, its data revenue increased by 30.9 percent and digital revenue rose by 28 percent, driven by MoMo which allows money transfer and payments using a mobile phone, the firm said.

($1 = 4.8367 Ghanian cedi)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)