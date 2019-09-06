Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MTN Nigeria shares hit 3-month high after partial reopening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 07:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Shares of MTN Nigeria hit a three-month high on Friday after the telecoms company's offices partially reopened following a shutdown due to anti-South African attacks in the West African country.

The local units of South Africa's MTN Group and supermarket chain Shoprite, closed all stores and service centres in Nigeria after their premises were attacked following days of riots in their home country chiefly targeting foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.

The violence in South Africa has strained relations between Africa's two biggest economies, with Nigeria saying on Thursday it would recall its top diplomat to Pretoria.

MTN Nigeria said its stores remained closed on Friday but skeletal office operations were resuming, its spokesman said, adding that staff were asked to stay at home for safety reasons.

Shoprite stores remained shut except for one in an upmarket area of the capital Abuja, a manager there said.

Shares in MTN, Nigeria's second-biggest listed firm, rose 5.03% to 139.80 naira each, a level last seen in June. Johannesburg-listed Shoprite shares were up 1.8%.

Prior to the shutdown, the telecoms firm last week launched a mobile money transfer service, targeting Nigerians without bank accounts, and said it planned to become a payment services bank once it obtains approval from the central bank.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:47aGerman Plant, Machinery Orders Continued Downturn in July
DJ
07:42aStock futures gain ahead of U.S. jobs report
RE
07:42aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Boris Johnson wins in court, China reduces its reserves, Fed speech
07:40aMTN Nigeria shares hit 3-month high after partial reopening
RE
07:37aTSX futures little changed ahead of monthly jobs data
RE
07:35aAutism Treatment Centers of Michigan Announces Opening of New Clinical Center in Kentwood
SE
07:35aBOND REPORT : Thursday's Bond-market Selloff Will Face Stiff Test On Friday In Form Of Jobs Report
DJ
07:30aThailand unveils 'relocation package' to draw firms hit by trade war
RE
07:24aChina cuts banks' reserve ratios, frees up $126 billion for loans as economy slows
RE
07:17aChina stimulus boosts Aussie, kiwi; markets await U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
3AXIATA GROUP BHD : Norway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata pull plug on Asian telecom tie-up
4NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Deepens Partnership With China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group