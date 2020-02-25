MTN eSwatini appoints Wandile Mtshali as units CEO

Mtshali, who holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Botswana in electronics and computer engineering, will take the helm on Monday, the company said.

Former CEO Ambrose Dlamini was appointed as the prime minister in 2018 by eSwatini's King Mswati.

Mswati is Africa's last absolute monarch and has tight political control over the land-locked nation formerly known as Swaziland. The king chooses the prime minister and government.

Mtshali worked for MTN eSwatini for 17 years before being appointed technical officer in South Sudan and Guinea Bissau. He joined MTN?s competitor Swazi Mobile in 2017 as chief technical officer.

Mtshali replaces Sibusiso Nhleko who was acting CEO since Dlamini's departure.

