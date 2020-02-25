Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MTN eSwatini appoints Wandile Mtshali as units CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:25am EST
A man walks past an advertising poster for MTN telecommunication company along a street in Lagos

MTN eSwatini, the local unit of telecoms group MTN, on Tuesday appointed Wandile Mtshali Chief Executive Officer after his predecessor was appointed prime minister of the southern African kingdom.

Mtshali, who holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Botswana in electronics and computer engineering, will take the helm on Monday, the company said.

Former CEO Ambrose Dlamini was appointed as the prime minister in 2018 by eSwatini's King Mswati.

Mswati is Africa's last absolute monarch and has tight political control over the land-locked nation formerly known as Swaziland. The king chooses the prime minister and government.

Mtshali worked for MTN eSwatini for 17 years before being appointed technical officer in South Sudan and Guinea Bissau. He joined MTN?s competitor Swazi Mobile in 2017 as chief technical officer.

Mtshali replaces Sibusiso Nhleko who was acting CEO since Dlamini's departure.

(Reporting by Lunga Masuku, Editing by Tanisha Heiberg and Ed Osmond)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:29aCentral banks should allow markets to correctly assess climate risks - ECB's de Cos
RE
04:25aMTN eSwatini appoints Wandile Mtshali as units CEO
RE
04:24aChina opens fuel export taps as coronavirus slams domestic demand
RE
04:17aGlobal stocks pause after coronavirus shakeout
RE
04:16aGlobal stocks pause after coronavirus shakeout
RE
04:08aFrance needs more ambitious deficit-reduction plans - audit office
RE
04:08aIndonesia unveils nearly $750 million stimulus package in response to virus outbreak
RE
04:02aDollar pressured by Fed rate cut expectations
RE
04:01aOPEC+ countries should not be complacent about coronavirus - Saudi energy minister
RE
03:54aEU ministers to approve negotiating mandate for UK trade deal
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
4GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group