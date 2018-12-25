Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MTN says resolves Nigeria dispute, makes $53 mln payment -MTN on Twitter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2018 | 11:04am CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja

LAGOS (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group has resolved a dispute with Nigeria's central bank and made a $53 million payment, the telecoms company said in a message posted on Twitter on Monday.

Nigeria's central bank had said $8.1 billion in dividends paid by MTN Nigeria to its parent company between 2007 and 2015 and sent back to South Africa were illegal and should be returned.

While the west African country's regulator had accused MTN of illegally transferring the funds out of the country, MTN denied any wrongdoing.

"MTN resolves Nigeria dividend issue, makes $53m payment, engaging with banks regarding the agreement," it said on Twitter.

Nigeria is MTN's biggest market, accounting for a third of its annual core profit, but has proved problematic in recent years.

Around two years ago MTN agreed to pay more than $1 billion to settle a dispute over SIM cards in Nigeria.

In a separate case, MTN faces a $2 billion tax demand from Nigeria's attorney general.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Jason Neely)

By Alexis Akwagyiram

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15aENERGY MINISTRY : The heating season is passing smoothly in all regions of Kazakhstan
PU
11:04aMTN says resolves Nigeria dispute, makes $53 mln payment -MTN on Twitter
RE
09:55aCHINA METALLURGICAL : MCC Convenes a Symposium on Transformation and Upgrading
PU
09:54aChina issues nationwide 'negative' investment list
RE
08:51aNissan's Kelly granted bail by Tokyo court; Christmas release possible
RE
08:24aChina approves $8 billion high-speed railway project in Shaanxi province
RE
07:58aDollar slips to four-month low vs. yen amid turmoil in Washington
RE
07:56aDollar slips to four-month low versus yen amid turmoil in Washington
RE
07:56aChina won't resort to massive stimulus but more easing seen - central bank adviser Sheng
RE
07:56aChina won't resort to massive stimulus but more easing seen - central bank adviser Sheng
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : Guyana, Exxon in talks after Venezuela dispute halts marine survey
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Global beauty product market has plenty of room to expand with new inn..
3GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD : GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES : Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
4NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : SYRIAN NATIONAL SECURITY CHIEF VISITS CAIRO, MEETS EGYPT'S HEAD OF GENERAL INTEL..
5TELECOM EGYPT : TELECOM EGYPT : Liquid Telecom sets 4G network in South Africa
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.