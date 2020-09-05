MTN takes challenges against Ghana market regulator to Supreme Court
09/05/2020 | 09:50am EDT
MTN's unit in Ghana said on Saturday that it had sought review from the Supreme Court after a high court this week dismissed its challenge to a move by the telecommunications regulator aimed at exposing it to greater competition.
In June, the National Communications Authority (NCA) designated MTN a significant market power, a move that requires the regulator to take corrective action.
(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Toby Chopra)