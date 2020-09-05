Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

MTN takes challenges against Ghana market regulator to Supreme Court

09/05/2020 | 09:50am EDT
People walk past an advertising billboard for MTN telecommunication company in Abuja

MTN's unit in Ghana said on Saturday that it had sought review from the Supreme Court after a high court this week dismissed its challenge to a move by the telecommunications regulator aimed at exposing it to greater competition.

In June, the National Communications Authority (NCA) designated MTN a significant market power, a move that requires the regulator to take corrective action.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Toby Chopra)

