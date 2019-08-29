MTO GLOBAL PTE : Granted Patent Using M2O Coin

MTO GLOBAL PTE (M2O) announced that it has been granted a Korean patent for a method for mileage integration and real asset capitalization through its integrated fintech/blockchain platform on Aug 27.

After a year of examination since M2O applied for a patent for its mileage integration and real asset capitalization system, the Korean Intellectual Property Office has issued it the patent, a Method for Mileage Integration and Real Asset Capitalization Using Integrated Platform of FinTech and Blockchain (Patent Number: 10-2018-0114543).

A Method for Mileage Integration and Real Asset Capitalization Using Integrated Platform of FinTech and Blockchain (Patent Number: 10-2018-0114543) is an integrated platform built on blockchain technology and financial services using fintech at the same time. It provides a platform in which customers can sell their integrated points recognized as same as in-kind assets or exchange them to another payment method according to the market trends.

The platform allows customers to convert their digital assets into integrated points and trade so they can use their mileage and reward points to pay for transportation, accommodation, and shopping around the world. The customers then gain another mileage and reward points, creating a virtuous cycle of mutual benefits for users, affiliates, and companies.

M2O's integrated platform can integrate mileage as cashable tokens and convert them into coins. It allows customers to manage and utilize every mileage and reward points they have via M2O electronic wallets. Customers also can get some rewards from the ads while using the platform.

"With this new patent for the integrated platform for mileage using blockchain, M2O's value has increased even more," Henny Kim, CEO of M2O said. "We can claim our intellectual property rights when other companies try to integrate mileage with blockchain. If those companies pay royalties to M2O or increase the use of its platform, M2O coin's value would also be increased."

M2O has been developing the platform since May 2018 to integrate mileage and capitalize it as real asset using fintech and blockchain.

Based on its patented technology, M2O plans to complete the documentation by August and launch a hotel booking platform or app, which leverages the method of mileage integration and real asset capitalization through fintech and blockchain, with global hotel franchises.

