Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MTV VJs Reunion Set for NostalgiaCon ‘80s Pop Culture Convention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of NostalgiaCon’s inaugural ‘80’s pop culture convention (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com) September 28 and 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center announced today that Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter, three of the iconic, original MTV VJs are joining the show for a weekend reunion that will also include them hosting the event’s two major music night concerts.

Goodman, Blackwood, and Hunter are pop culture royalty to legions of ‘80s kids who saw the world of music, fashion and sometimes film through the tastes, news updates and/or interviews of the MTV VJs. Last week MTV celebrated its 38th anniversary and Goodman himself is the answer to the trivia question everyone has in mind: Who was the first VJ to appear on MTV?

As part of a multi-faceted engagement at NostalgiaCon, the VJs will participate in a retrospective panel about MTV, sign autographs and take pictures with fans, as well as host the two nights of music concerts set for NostalgiaCon: Saturday’s New Wave Night and Sunday’s ‘80s Mixed Tape Night. This year the concerts are part of the all-inclusive one and two-day passes of NostalgiaCon. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nostalgiacon-2019-tickets-63482801769.

About NostalgiaCon 
With offices in downtown Miami, NostalgiaCon (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com) is a global fan conventions company wholly focused on celebrating the pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans feel the most fond of. NostalgiaCon is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more. On September 28 and 29, the Anaheim Convention Center will host NostalgiaCon, where the 1980’s will be captured in its full glory, capitalizing on the powerful force of nostalgia via the people, trends and moments that define entire generations.

NostalgiaCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Marketing Summit, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and Chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

CONTACT:
SSA Public Relations
Steve Syatt
steve@ssapr.com
Or
David Syatt
David@ssapr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Zuora, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K To Contact the Firm – ZUO
GL
05:56pBIOLASE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pTOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Announces Q2 2019 Results
AQ
05:56pDHT : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
05:56pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Abiomed, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
05:54pFASTLY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pGOSSAMER BIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pNFI : CTDOT revitalizes Connecticut public transit with 50 buses from New Flyer
AQ
05:54pVIRTUSA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Share Dividend of U.S. $0.1410 (C$0.1878)
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group