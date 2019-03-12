MU DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of March 25 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. – MU

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from June 22, 2018 through November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Micron investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation notified Micron it was investigating dynamic random-access memory (“DRAM”) chip providers in China for potential collusion and other anti-competitive conduct; (2) Chinese investigators had found “massive evidence” of Micron’s anti-competitive behavior; (3) Micron had engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix; and (3) as a result, Micron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

