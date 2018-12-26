MUFG Bank, Ltd. : Announces Changes of Representatives of the Board of Directors

MUFG Bank today announced the following changes in Representatives of
the Board of Directors were made by resolution of the board of directors.
1. Reasons for the Changes
Changes of Representatives of the Board of Directors due to regular
changes in corporate executives
|
|
2. Changes effective April 1, 2019
|
|
Name
|
|
New Position
|
|
Former Position
|
Nobuyuki
Hirano
|
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
|
Chairman of the Board of Directors
(Representative of the Board of
Directors)
|
Kiyoshi
Sono
|
|
Chairman of the Board of Directors
(Representative of the Board of
Directors)
|
|
Deputy Chairman of the Board of
Directors
(Representative of the Board of
Directors)
|
Hironori
Kamezawa
|
|
Member of the Board of Directors,
Deputy President
(Representative of the Board of
Directors)
|
|
Member of the Board of Directors,
Senior Managing Executive
Officer
(Representative of the Board of
Directors)
|
About MUFG Bank
MUFG Bank, Ltd. is Japan’s premier bank, with a global network spanning
around 50 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive
scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to
businesses, governments and individuals worldwide.
MUFG Bank’s
parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the
world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with
approximately 350 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over
2,300 offices in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000
employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust
banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management,
and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial
group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and
flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving
society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world.
MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
For
more information, visit www.mufg.jp/english
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005063/en/