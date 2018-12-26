MUFG Bank, Ltd. : Announces Changes of Representatives of the Board of Directors

MUFG Bank today announced the following changes in Representatives of the Board of Directors were made by resolution of the board of directors.

1. Reasons for the Changes

Changes of Representatives of the Board of Directors due to regular changes in corporate executives

2. Changes effective April 1, 2019 Name New Position Former Position Nobuyuki

Hirano Member of the Board of Directors Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative of the Board of

Directors) Kiyoshi

Sono Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative of the Board of

Directors) Deputy Chairman of the Board of

Directors (Representative of the Board of

Directors) Hironori

Kamezawa Member of the Board of Directors,

Deputy President (Representative of the Board of

Directors) Member of the Board of Directors,

Senior Managing Executive Officer (Representative of the Board of

Directors)

