MUFG Bank, Ltd. : Announces Changes of Representatives of the Board of Directors

12/26/2018 | 10:20am CET

MUFG Bank today announced the following changes in Representatives of the Board of Directors were made by resolution of the board of directors.

1. Reasons for the Changes

Changes of Representatives of the Board of Directors due to regular changes in corporate executives

 

2. Changes effective April 1, 2019

 
Name   New Position   Former Position
Nobuyuki
Hirano 		Member of the Board of Directors

Chairman of the Board of Directors

(Representative of the Board of
Directors)

Kiyoshi
Sono

Chairman of the Board of Directors

(Representative of the Board of
Directors)

Deputy Chairman of the Board of
Directors

(Representative of the Board of
Directors)

Hironori
Kamezawa

Member of the Board of Directors,
Deputy President

(Representative of the Board of
Directors)

Member of the Board of Directors,
Senior Managing Executive Officer

(Representative of the Board of
Directors)

 

About MUFG Bank

MUFG Bank, Ltd. is Japan’s premier bank, with a global network spanning around 50 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide.
MUFG Bank’s parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,300 offices in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
For more information, visit www.mufg.jp/english


© Business Wire 2018
