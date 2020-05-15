Log in
MUFG Bank, Ltd. : Announces Consolidated Summary Report [under Japanese GAAP] for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

05/15/2020 | 06:02am EDT

MUFG Bank, Ltd.:

Company name:

 

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

 

Stock exchange listings:

 

Tokyo, Nagoya, New York

Code number:

 

8306

 

URL

https://www.mufg.jp/english/

Representative:

 

Hironori Kamezawa, President & Group CEO

 

For inquiry:

 

Masahisa Takahashi, Managing Director, Head of Financial Accounting Office, Financial Planning Division

 

 

 

TEL (03) 5218-8890

 

General meeting of shareholders:

June 29, 2020

 

Dividend payment date:

 

June 30, 2020

 

Securities report issuing date:

June 29, 2020

 

Trading accounts:

 

Established

 

Supplemental information for financial statements:

 

Available

 

Investor meeting presentation:

 

Scheduled (for investors and analysts)

 

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

 

1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

(1) Results of Operations

( % represents the change from the previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Profits

Profits Attributable to
Owners of Parent

Fiscal year ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

March 31, 2020

7,299,078

 

9.0

1,235,770

 

(8.3)

528,151

 

(39.5)

March 31, 2019

6,697,402

 

10.4

1,348,043

 

(7.8)

872,689

 

(11.8)

(*)Comprehensive income

 

March 31, 2020:

271,456

million yen

(60.5)

%

;

March 31, 2019:

686,992

million yen

(48.4)

%

Basic earnings
per share

Diluted earnings
per share

Net Income to Net Assets
Attributable to
MUFG shareholders

Ordinary Profits to
Total Assets

Ordinary Profits to
Ordinary Income

Fiscal year ended

yen

yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2020

40.95

40.71

3.3

0.4

16.9

March 31, 2019

66.91

66.62

5.4

0.4

20.1

(Reference) Income from investment in affiliates (Equity method)

 

March 31, 2020:

277,221

million yen

 

 

;

March 31, 2019:

284,389

million yen

(2) Financial Conditions

 

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Equity-to-asset ratio (*)

Total Net Assets
per Common Stock

As of

million yen

million yen

%

yen

March 31, 2020

336,571,379

16,855,738

4.8

1,245.33

March 31, 2019

311,138,903

17,261,677

5.2

1,252.03

(Reference) Shareholders’ equity as of

March 31, 2020:

15,990,834

million yen ;

March 31, 2019:

16,179,276

million yen

(*) “Equity-to-asset ratio” is computed under the formula shown below

 

(Total net assets - Subscription rights to shares - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets

(3) Cash Flows

Cash Flows from
Operating Activities

Cash Flows from
Investing Activities

Cash Flows from
Financing Activities

Cash and Cash Equivalents
at the end of the period

Fiscal year ended

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

March 31, 2020

8,060,840

(3,368,444)

(251,664)

78,335,634

March 31, 2019

5,609,305

(5,627,546)

(484,359)

74,206,895

2. Dividends on Common Stock

Dividends per Share

Total
dividends

Dividend
payout ratio
(Consolidated)

Dividend on
net assets ratio
(Consolidated)

1st
quarter-end

2nd
quarter-end

3rd
quarter-end

Fiscal
year-end

Total

Fiscal year

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

million yen

%

%

ended March 31, 2019

-

11.00

-

11.00

22.00

286,867

32.9

1.8

ended March 31, 2020

-

12.50

-

12.50

25.00

322,909

61.0

2.0

ending March 31, 2021
(Forecast)

 

-

 

12.50

 

-

 

12.50

 

25.00

 

 

 

58.4

 

 

(*) Revision of forecasts for dividends on the presentation date of this Consolidated Summary Report : None

3. Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 (Consolidated)

MUFG has set an earnings target of 550.0 billion yen of profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.
MUFG is engaged in financial service businesses such as banking business, trust banking business, securities business and credit card/loan businesses. Because there are various uncertainties caused by economic situation, market environments and other factors in these businesses, MUFG discloses a target of its profits attributable to owners of parent instead of a forecast of its performance.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a further impact on our business as economic and corporate activity deteriorates and the financial market remains volatile.
At present, the timing of containment of COVID-19 cannot be forecasted and the impact of the pandemic on the real economy is still uncertain. In preparing our earnings target in profits attributable to owners of parent for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 (Consolidated), referring in part to the baseline scenario in world economic outlook which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released in April 2020, we assumed that economic activity will gradually resume from the second quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 as the spread of COVID-19 declines and that economic conditions will recover to the level of calendar 2019 around the end of calendar 2020 globally, and around the end of calendar 2021 in developed countries. However, any outlook or assumption that we referred to or used to prepare our earnings target may prove inaccurate, particularly in light of the highly uncertain circumstances in which such outlook or assumption was made, and our earnings target may be revised or differ from the actual results to a significant extent depending on the actual timing of containment of the virus and the degree of its impact on the real economy, financial markets, etc., as well as on our business operations and financial condition.
We intend to continue to monitor developments relating to the pandemic and, as necessary, revise the earnings target.

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying change in scope of consolidation): No

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

 

(A) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: No

 

(B) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (A): Yes

 

(C) Changes in accounting estimates: No

 

(D) Restatements: No

(3) Number of common stocks outstanding at the end of the period

(A) Total stocks outstanding including treasury stocks:

March 31, 2020

13,581,995,120

shares

 

March 31, 2019

13,667,770,520

shares

(B) Treasury stocks:

March 31, 2020

741,363,277

shares

 

March 31, 2019

745,316,531

shares

(C) Average outstanding stocks:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

12,897,317,425

shares

 

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

13,042,072,097

shares

*This “Consolidated Summary Report” (“Tanshin”) is outside the scope of the external auditor’s audit procedure.

*Notes for using forecasted information etc.

1. This financial summary report contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of the company and/or the group as a whole (the “forward-looking statements”). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, the company’s current estimations, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for the company to adopt such estimations, forecasts, targets and plans regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance, may be considered differently from alternative perspectives and may result in material differences from the actual result. For the main factors that may affect the current forecasts, please see Consolidated Summary Report, Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other current disclosures that the company has announced.

2. The financial information included in this financial summary report is prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan (“Japanese GAAP”). Differences exist between Japanese GAAP and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”) in certain material respects. Such differences have resulted in the past, and are expected to continue to result for this period and future periods, in amounts for certain financial statement line items under U.S. GAAP to differ significantly from the amounts under Japanese GAAP. For example, differences in consolidation basis or accounting for business combinations, including but not limited to amortization and impairment of goodwill, could result in significant differences in our reported financial results between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP. Readers should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the differences between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP and how those differences might affect our reported financial results. We will publish U.S. GAAP financial results in a separate disclosure document when such information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2020
