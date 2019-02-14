Log in
MUFG Bank, Ltd. : Announces Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratio Based on the Basel 3 Standards for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

02/14/2019 | 04:46am EST

MUFG hereby announces the risk-adjusted capital ratio based on the Basel 3 standards for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 as stated below.

 

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)

                 

(in billions of yen)

   

As of

December 31,
2018

(A)

      As of

March 31,

2018

(B)

As of

September 30,

2018

    Increase

(Decrease)

(A) - (B)

(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7) 16.03% (0.52%) 16.56 % 15.82 %
(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7) 13.82% (0.49%) 14.32 % 13.67 %
(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7) 11.97% (0.61%) 12.58 % 12.02 %
(4) Total capital 18,781.6 (13.8) 18,795.4 19,011.2
(5) Tier 1 capital 16,190.3 (61.3) 16,251.7 16,427.0
(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital 14,022.4 (262.4) 14,284.9 14,446.1
(7) Risk weighted assets 117,107.9 3,644.3 113,463.6 120,127.1
(8) Required Capital (7)×8%   9,368.6   291.5   9,077.0 9,610.1
 

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Consolidated)

                 

(in billions of yen)

   

As of

December 31,
2018

(A)

      As of

March 31,

2018

(B)

As of

September 30,

2018

    Increase

(Decrease)

(A) - (B)

(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7) 14,10% (1.79%) 15.90 % 14.04 %
(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7) 12.09% (1.50%) 13.59 % 12.01 %
(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7) 10.37% (1.47%) 11.85 % 10.50 %
(4) Total capital 14,535.0 64.8 14,470.2 14,692.5
(5) Tier 1 capital 12,461.7 87.6 12,374.0 12,573.1
(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10,691.6 (96.6) 10,788.3 10,986.8
(7) Risk weighted assets 103,019.5 12,012.4 91,007.1 104,635.8
(8) Required Capital (7)×8%   8,241.5   960.9   7,280.5 8,370.8
 

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Consolidated)

                 

(in billions of yen)

   

As of

December 31,
2018

(A)

      As of

March 31,

2018

(B)

As of

September 30,

2018

    Increase

(Decrease)

(A) - (B)

(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7) 24.07% 4.04% 20.03 % 24.44 %
(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7) 20.65% 2.98% 17.67 % 21.55 %
(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7) 18.47% 2.26% 16.21 % 19.89 %
(4) Total capital 2,137.5 (408.1) 2,545.6 2,576.8
(5) Tier 1 capital 1,833.9 (411.9) 2,245.8 2,271.9
(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital 1,640.4 (419.6) 2,060.1 2,096.5
(7) Risk weighted assets 8,877.8 (3,827.3) 12,705.2 10,540.3
(8) Required Capital (7)×8%   710.2   (306.1)   1,016.4 843.2
 

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Non-Consolidated)

               

(in billions of yen)

   

As of

December 31,
2018

(A)

    As of

March 31,

2018

(B)

As of

September 30,

2018

    Increase

(Decrease)

(A) - (B)

(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7) 15.18% (1.71%) 16.90 % 15.08 %
(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7) 13.11% (1.39%) 14.51 % 12.99 %
(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7) 11.16% (1.37%) 12.54 % 11.28 %
(4) Total capital 13,461.2 249.9 13,211.3 13,653.5
(5) Tier 1 capital 11,622.4 278.3 11,344.0 11,759.7
(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital 9,898.7 96.3 9,802.4 10,218.1
(7) Risk weighted assets 88,620.4 10,464.7 78,155.7 90,514.7
(8) Required Capital (7)×8%   7,089.6   837.1 6,252.4 7,241.1
 

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Non-Consolidated)

                 

(in billions of yen)

   

As of

December 31,
2018

(A)

      As of

March 31,

2018

(B)

As of

September 30,

2018

    Increase

(Decrease)

(A) - (B)

(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7) 24.50% 4.61% 19.88 % 24.77 %
(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7) 21.00% 3.44% 17.55 % 21.83 %
(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7) 18.77% 2.59% 16.18 % 20.14 %
(4) Total capital 2,122.0 (407.2) 2,529.3 2,566.4
(5) Tier 1 capital 1,818.9 (413.8) 2,232.7 2,261.8
(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital 1,625.9 (431.8) 2,057.7 2,086.8
(7) Risk weighted assets 8,660.8 (4,055.7) 12,716.6 10,359.4
(8) Required Capital (7)×8%   692.8   (324.4)   1,017.3 828.7
 
  Notes:
    Risk-adjusted capital ratio of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.20, 2006.
Risk-adjusted capital ratio of MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation are computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.19, 2006.
 

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english


© Business Wire 2019
