MUFG Bank, Ltd. : Announces Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratio Based on the Basel 3 Standards for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
02/14/2019 | 04:46am EST
MUFG hereby announces the risk-adjusted capital ratio based on the Basel
3 standards for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 as stated
below.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)
(in billions of yen)
As of
December 31,
2018
(A)
As of
March 31,
2018
(B)
As of
September 30,
2018
Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)
(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7)
16.03%
(0.52%)
16.56 %
15.82 %
(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)
13.82%
(0.49%)
14.32 %
13.67 %
(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)
11.97%
(0.61%)
12.58 %
12.02 %
(4) Total capital
18,781.6
(13.8)
18,795.4
19,011.2
(5) Tier 1 capital
16,190.3
(61.3)
16,251.7
16,427.0
(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital
14,022.4
(262.4)
14,284.9
14,446.1
(7) Risk weighted assets
117,107.9
3,644.3
113,463.6
120,127.1
(8) Required Capital (7)×8%
9,368.6
291.5
9,077.0
9,610.1
MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Consolidated)
(in billions of yen)
As of
December 31,
2018
(A)
As of
March 31,
2018
(B)
As of
September 30,
2018
Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)
(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7)
14,10%
(1.79%)
15.90 %
14.04 %
(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)
12.09%
(1.50%)
13.59 %
12.01 %
(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)
10.37%
(1.47%)
11.85 %
10.50 %
(4) Total capital
14,535.0
64.8
14,470.2
14,692.5
(5) Tier 1 capital
12,461.7
87.6
12,374.0
12,573.1
(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital
10,691.6
(96.6)
10,788.3
10,986.8
(7) Risk weighted assets
103,019.5
12,012.4
91,007.1
104,635.8
(8) Required Capital (7)×8%
8,241.5
960.9
7,280.5
8,370.8
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Consolidated)
(in billions of yen)
As of
December 31,
2018
(A)
As of
March 31,
2018
(B)
As of
September 30,
2018
Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)
(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7)
24.07%
4.04%
20.03 %
24.44 %
(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)
20.65%
2.98%
17.67 %
21.55 %
(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)
18.47%
2.26%
16.21 %
19.89 %
(4) Total capital
2,137.5
(408.1)
2,545.6
2,576.8
(5) Tier 1 capital
1,833.9
(411.9)
2,245.8
2,271.9
(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital
1,640.4
(419.6)
2,060.1
2,096.5
(7) Risk weighted assets
8,877.8
(3,827.3)
12,705.2
10,540.3
(8) Required Capital (7)×8%
710.2
(306.1)
1,016.4
843.2
MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Non-Consolidated)
(in billions of yen)
As of
December 31,
2018
(A)
As of
March 31,
2018
(B)
As of
September 30,
2018
Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)
(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7)
15.18%
(1.71%)
16.90 %
15.08 %
(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)
13.11%
(1.39%)
14.51 %
12.99 %
(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)
11.16%
(1.37%)
12.54 %
11.28 %
(4) Total capital
13,461.2
249.9
13,211.3
13,653.5
(5) Tier 1 capital
11,622.4
278.3
11,344.0
11,759.7
(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital
9,898.7
96.3
9,802.4
10,218.1
(7) Risk weighted assets
88,620.4
10,464.7
78,155.7
90,514.7
(8) Required Capital (7)×8%
7,089.6
837.1
6,252.4
7,241.1
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Non-Consolidated)
(in billions of yen)
As of
December 31,
2018
(A)
As of
March 31,
2018
(B)
As of
September 30,
2018
Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)
(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7)
24.50%
4.61%
19.88 %
24.77 %
(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)
21.00%
3.44%
17.55 %
21.83 %
(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)
18.77%
2.59%
16.18 %
20.14 %
(4) Total capital
2,122.0
(407.2)
2,529.3
2,566.4
(5) Tier 1 capital
1,818.9
(413.8)
2,232.7
2,261.8
(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital
1,625.9
(431.8)
2,057.7
2,086.8
(7) Risk weighted assets
8,660.8
(4,055.7)
12,716.6
10,359.4
(8) Required Capital (7)×8%
692.8
(324.4)
1,017.3
828.7
Notes:
Risk-adjusted capital ratio of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
is computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial
Services Agency No.20, 2006.
Risk-adjusted capital ratio of MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ
Trust and Banking Corporation are computed in accordance with the
Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.19, 2006.
