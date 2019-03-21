MUFG Investor Services : Uses Anaplan To Streamline Clients' Real-Time Planning Processes

MUFG Investor Services, the global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, today announced its implementation of Anaplan for the
use of carried interest modeling for its alternative investment clients
with improved real-time planning and decision-making processes.
With the waterfall allocation methodology, MUFG Investor Services helps
its clients move away from traditional, excel-based models to more
modern processes that provide increased controls, accuracy and
efficiency around inputting data, detailed calculation support for
carried interest calculations, and the ability to create carried
interest forecasting scenarios. The new tool enables MUFG to scale and
centralize the process significantly, in addition to reducing the
inconsistency of data sets and the level of risk in the processes.
“We are seeing a greater demand by limited partners for increased
transparency into the performance fee process and there is an urgent
need for smarter and more accurate technologies. The technology will
replace existing risk prone, manually controlled processes and enable
clients to tailor and run their own modelling scenarios, with minimal
outside assistance.”
“Carried interest calculations are inherently complex, and modelling
these calculations in Excel magnifies the control risk significantly. We
are seeing a greater demand by General Partners to fully automate these
calculations to mitigate that risk. Additionally, we are seeing a
greater demand from limited partners for more increased transparency in
the carried interest calculation process. This use of Anaplan meets both
of these demands. Anaplan allows us to fully automate the calculations,
eliminating the risks of Excel processing, and Anaplan’s custom
dashboards allow us to provide full transparency into those
calculations”, said Mike Dickey, Executive Director of Product
Development at MUFG Investor Services.
MUFG Investor Services chose Anaplan due to its easy-to-use configurable
front-end capabilities and the ability to integrate the solution with
MUFG Investor Services’ sophisticated platforms, without the need for
complicated technical support. Consequently, the platform provides a
strong audit and control environment, which clients can access directly
to interrogate and review. The flexibility of the platform will allow
MUFG Investor services to meet its clients’ specific needs and enable
MUFG to offer self serving model forecasting scenarios for our clients.
“Data transparency, monitoring and reporting are challenging issues in
the alternative investment industry. Anaplan platform for Connected
Planning provides flexible multi-dimensional modelling, delivering
calculations at high speed for real-time insights and reporting that
drive operational efficiencies. MUFG is able to greatly benefit from
this capability and we look forward to the ongoing partnership,” said
Henri Wajsblat, Head of Financial Services Solutions, Anaplan.
MUFG Investor Services has implemented Anaplan across Europe and North
America, with the technology having been applied to key client funds
launched in 2018 and integrated into the organisation’s private equity
functions. Carried interest models for all client funds, as well as
other fee calculations, will be integrated into the programme in 2019.
MUFG Investor Services has established a Center of Excellence with
dedicated resources in North America and Europe to handle and support
future model roll-outs and enhancements.
About MUFG Investor Services:
MUFG Investor Services provides asset servicing solutions to clients
globally. Leveraging the financial and intellectual capital of MUFG –
one of the largest banks in the world with $2.7 trillion in assets – we
provide clients access to a range of leading solutions from fund
administration, middle-office outsourcing, custody, foreign exchange,
fund of hedge fund financing, trustee services and depository to
securities lending and other banking services. MUFG has 90 years of
custody experience, 350 years of banking history and has run a global
securities lending program for 20 years. MUFG currently provides
administration services for over 1,600 funds across all investment
strategies, asset types and fund structures. It has over $500bn in
assets under administration. Visit: www.mufg-investorservices.com.
About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)
(Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.) is one of the world’s leading
financial groups, with total assets of approximately $2.7 trillion as of
March 31, 2017. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years
of history, MUFG is a global network with more than 2,200 offices in
nearly 50 countries. The Group has more than 140,000 employees and about
300 entities, offering services including commercial banking, trust
banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management,
and leasing. The Group’s operating companies include MUFG Bank Ltd,
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan’s leading trust
bank), and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s
largest securities firms. Through close partnerships among our operating
companies, the Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial
group,” flexibly responding to all of the financial needs of our
customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth
for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New
York (MTU) stock exchanges. Visit www.mufg.jp/english/index.html.
About Anaplan
Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning.
Our platform, powered by our proprietary HyperblockTM
technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic,
collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use
our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time
planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments
to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco,
we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,100
customers worldwide.
