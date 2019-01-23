MUFG : Maintains No. 1 Spot as Top Global Lead Arranger for Clean-Energy, Energy-Smart Technologies' Financings for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) today announced it earned the top spot for global Lead Arranger in financing clean-energy and energy-smart technologies. The ranking, released as part of Bloomberg's annual New Energy Finance league table, places MUFG as No. 1 among private sector banks for the third consecutive year.

One of the world's leading financial institutions, MUFG has a strong history as a Lead Arranger among private sector banks, claiming the top spot in the Bloomberg rankings for seven of the past nine years and leading all lenders (public and private) in 2013. In 2018, MUFG financed 59 projects for a total of $3.94 billion in credits and a market share of 5.78%, the Bloomberg results indicate.

In the Americas, more than 50% of MUFG's total project finance lending in the power sector is dedicated to renewable energy projects.

"We take great pride in the strong foundation that we have built as a global leader in the renewables finance space," said Erik Codrington, Head of MUFG's Structured Finance group for the Americas. "Our clients' ambitions toward a more sustainable future only continue to grow, and we're equipped and ready to keep working to move that vision forward."

According to Bloomberg, MUFG played a role in six of the 2018's top 10 global renewable deals, including:

Galloper Offshore Wind Farm -- Refinancing ( $982 million )

-- Refinancing ( ) Hornsea Project One Offshore Wind Farm Global Infrastructure Partners -- Acquisition ( $252 million )

-- Acquisition ( ) Dudgeon East Offshore Wind Farm -- Refinance I ( $200 million )

-- Refinance I ( ) Moray Firth Offshore Wind Farm ( $150 million )

( ) Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm ( $118 million )

( ) Race Bank Offshore Wind Farm -- Refinancing I ( $86 million )

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $326.5 billion at September 30, 2018. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $161.0 billion at September 30, 2018. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of September 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 354 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Canada as well as branches, agencies and representative offices in the U.S. Visit https://www.unionbank.com/ or https://www.mufgamericas.com/ for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

