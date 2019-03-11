MUFG's Success in Global Healthcare Banking Leads to Expansion into Middle Market Company Coverage

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial institutions, today announced its global Healthcare Banking franchise has expanded to include a U.S. Middle Market group.

The development of a Middle Market business is a natural extension of MUFG's successful global Healthcare Banking practice which underwrote $33.5 billion in loan transactions, the second-highest total in the industry for 2018, and good for a 9.9% U.S. market share*. MUFG's current Middle Market Healthcare clients have more than $2.5 billion in commitments, and come from sectors including healthcare services, medical technology and pharmaceuticals.

The bank defines the healthcare middle market as companies with $2 billion and less in annual revenue.

MUFG's Middle Market Healthcare group is led by Beth Everett, a Managing Director with more than 25 years of experience; she joined the bank's Healthcare Banking group in 2012 and reports to Allen Fisher, Global Head of Healthcare.

"As a global leader in healthcare finance, MUFG is well-positioned to provide the products and services most important to middle market companies -- whether it's transaction banking, leveraged finance or asset-based lending," Ms. Everett said. "Further, with our presence in more than 50 countries, we can offer clients growth opportunities that we see via our broader healthcare practice, as well as access to the world's capital markets."

MUFG's Middle Market Healthcare team also works closely with financial sponsors, an effort led by Steven Killilea, a Managing Director in MUFG's Healthcare Banking group. "Our relationships with private equity firms that invest in healthcare is particularly important," said Mr. Killilea, "as we provide these clients with financing to support domestic and international acquisitions, recapitalizations, working capital and additional liquidity."

To underscore his point, Mr. Killilea pointed to 2018's middle market M&A volume of $428 billion, of which 53% was private equity-related, with healthcare accounting for 13% of the total.

*according to data from Dealogic.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $326.5 billion at September 30, 2018. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $161.0 billion at September 30, 2018. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of December 31, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 352 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint ® Financial Centers. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mufgs-success-in-global-healthcare-banking-leads-to-expansion-into-middle-market-company-coverage-300810053.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.