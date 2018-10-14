Log in
MULANN : launches new analog compact music cassette

10/14/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

MULANN launches new analog compact music cassette under its brand RecordingTheMasters. With this launch, MULANN is the first company worldwide to re-introduce this analog media, very appreciated by music lovers.

Whereas all the industry has shutdown the production of compact audio cassettes the last 15 years et with a stock that is now depleted very quickly, MULANN propose to the market a new type I tape derived from its legendary chemical formula. MULANN is leveraging on its most recent improvements made on the manufacturing of its reel-to-reel tapes for instrumentation, archiving and music.

Disclaimer

Mulann SA published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 14:07:06 UTC
