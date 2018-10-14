MULANN launches new analog compact music cassette under its brand RecordingTheMasters. With this launch, MULANN is the first company worldwide to re-introduce this analog media, very appreciated by music lovers.

Whereas all the industry has shutdown the production of compact audio cassettes the last 15 years et with a stock that is now depleted very quickly, MULANN propose to the market a new type I tape derived from its legendary chemical formula. MULANN is leveraging on its most recent improvements made on the manufacturing of its reel-to-reel tapes for instrumentation, archiving and music.

[Attachment]