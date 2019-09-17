MUVE Health : Unveils New Advisory Board, Partnering for Growth

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUVE Health, A ValueHealth company, a leader in total joint replacement surgery, announces the creation of a new Advisory Board. This advisory board is comprised of a strategic committee of executive-level surgeons serving as trusted advisors to MUVE Health on strategy and innovation as we begin to navigate through a rapid growth phase to save billions of dollars with value-based care for outpatient total joint replacement.

The Advisory Board plays an important role in setting the strategic direction and initiatives, critical for success in today's healthcare environment where cost, quality, outcomes, access and outstanding patient experience is demanded by the communities we serve for the surgical care we provide. As we pave the way with clinical protocols, value-based care, quality data reporting, and the shift of CMS cases to lower cost sites of service, the board will play a critical role ensuring our organization stays focused on all disciplines to continue our success during this accelerated growth period.

Five board certified surgeons, representing a cross-section of geographies whose charter is to provide governance, market intelligence and innovation in total joint replacement will share their viewpoints and strong community ties as they on the board in one year terms with options for renewal.

The 2019 – 2020 board certified members include:

Steven M. Dellose, M.D. – Medical Director of the Advanced Center for Joint Replacement at Christiana Care Health System, trained in Orthopaedic Surgery and Joint Replacement Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, in Pittsburgh, PA. AAAHKS Member, M.D. from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA.

David A. Dodgin, M.D. – Co-Founder Texas Institute for Hip & Knee Surgery, Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin, trained in Orthopaedic Surgery and Adult Reconstruction at Rush-Presbyterian in Chicago, IL and Roanoke Orthopaedic Center in Roanoke, VA, M.D. from University of California, San Diego, CA.

Eric Matthew Heinrich, M.D. – Co-Founder Texas Institute for Hip & Knee Surgery, Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin, trained in Orthopaedic Surgery and Adult Reconstruction at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, M.D. from Texas Tech School of Medicine, Lubbock, TX.

James J. Rubano, M.D. – Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists, trained in Orthopaedic Surgery and Adult Reconstruction at Duke University in Durham, NC and New England Baptist in Boston, MA, M.D. from Hahnemann University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA.

Joseph Victor Vernace, M.D. – Previous Medical Staff President, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Attending Orthopaedic Surgeon, Bryn Mawr Hospital, trained in Orthopaedic Surgery and Joint Replacement at Thomas Jefferson University and the Rothman Institute in Philadelphia, PA, M.D. from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA.

"We are honored to work with this talented group of surgeons. This is an exciting time for outpatient surgical growth, especially in complex Orthopaedics. We are delivering outcomes in the outpatient setting in ways never before possible," said John R. Palumbo, Chairman, MUVE Health. "Ultimately, our success will increase the value of every healthcare dollar spent."

About MUVE Health

MUVE Health is the nation's premier value-based outpatient total joint replacement provider. MUVE Health's protocol-driven orthopaedic program delivers outstanding clinical outcomes at a predictable cost, in an optimized outpatient environment, unparalleled in recovery guidance and patient experience. MUVE Health is expanding nationally in 2019 with three centers currently under development in the Philadelphia market and three additional centers in Texas. The Muve program has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement . Muve's Lakeway location is the first ASC in the state of Texas to earn this advanced certification, awarded exclusively to Joint Commission-accredited hospitals, critical access hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers seeking to elevate the quality, consistency and safety of their services and patient care. For more information, visit www.MUVEhealth.com .

