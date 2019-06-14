Log in
MV Index Solutions : Announces Quarterly and Annual Index Review Results Q2/2019

06/14/2019

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the results of the quarterly and annual MVIS index review. The following table shows a summary of the review results for selected indices, which are licensed to underlie financial products. All review results and more details can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The following changes will be implemented on 21 June 2019 and will become effective on the next trading day.

       

Country/Regional Indices

   

Additions

  Deletions   New Count
MVIS Australia Equal Weight Index    

1

 

2

 

86

MVIS Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers Index    

5

 

6

 

82

MVIS Egypt Index    

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS GDP Africa Index    

1

 

1

 

82

MVIS Indonesia Index

   

1

 

0

 

44

MVIS Poland Index    

1

 

1

 

25

MVIS Russia Index    

0

 

1

 

25

MVIS Vietnam Index    

2

 

2

 

25

 

Hard Assets Indices

   

Additions

 

Deletions

 

New Count

MVIS Australia Resources Index    

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS Global Agribusiness Index    

1

 

3

 

55

MVIS Global Coal Index    

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index    

1

 

2

 

66

MVIS Global Oil Refiners Index    

1

 

0

 

25

MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index    

1

 

1

 

20

MVIS Global Unconventional Oil & Gas Index    

1

 

2

 

43

MVIS Global Uranium & Nuclear Energy Index    

0

 

0

 

25

       
Sector Indices     Additions   Deletions   New Count
MVIS Australia A-REITs Index    

0

 

0

 

11

MVIS Australia Banks Index    

0

 

0

 

7

MVIS Global Gaming Index    

2

 

1

 

44

MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports Index    

1

 

1

 

25

MVIS US Business Development Companies Index    

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index    

0

 

0

 

25

 

A complete list of components and weights is available on www.mvis-indices.com. Index methodology, comprehensive index information as well as information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can also be found on our website. The next quarterly review results will be announced on 13 September 2019.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 13.15 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2019
