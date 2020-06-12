Log in
MV Index Solutions Announces Quarterly and Annual Index Review Results Q2/2020

06/12/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the results of the quarterly and annual MVIS index review. The following table shows a summary of the review results for selected indices, which are licensed to underlie financial products. All review results and more details can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The following changes will be implemented on 19 June 2020 and will become effective on the next trading day.

Country/Regional Indices

Additions

 

Deletions

 

New Count

MVIS Australia Equal Weight Index

6

0

92

MVIS Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers Index

11

12

93

MVIS Egypt Index

0

0

25

MVIS GDP Africa Index*

2

2

76

MVIS Indonesia Index

1

4

37

MVIS Russia Index

0

0

26

MVIS Vietnam Index

1

1

25

*Annual review

 

 

 

 

Hard Assets Indices

Additions

 

Deletions

 

New Count

MVIS Australia Resources Index

1

0

26

MVIS Global Agribusiness Index

0

0

52

MVIS Global Coal Index

1

1

25

MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index

2

1

76

MVIS Global Oil Refiners Index

1

1

25

MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index

1

1

20

MVIS Global Unconventional Oil & Gas Index

0

1

34

MVIS Global Uranium & Nuclear Energy Index

0

0

25

Sector Indices

Additions

 

Deletions

 

New Count

MVIS Australia A-REITs Index

1

0

14

MVIS Australia Banks Index

0

0

7

MVIS Global Gaming Index

2

1

42

MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports Index

0

0

25

MVIS US Business Development Companies Index

0

0

26

MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index

3

4

25

Both additions to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index were companies that fulfilled the liquidity requirements for the investable index universe this quarter. Conversely, the only deletion to the Index was due to that company not fulfilling the liquidity requirements.

The MVIS Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers Index had the highest turnover this quarter. Most of the additions fulfilled the liquidity requirements for the investable index universe this quarter. The Index is comprised of local and non-local Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed companies that paid their latest dividend payment. Most of the deletions to the Index were companies that failed to pay their dividends.

With three additions and four deletions, the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index had the highest turnover within the hard assets and sector indices. All four deletions were companies that were too small and fell out of the selection range for existing components; all three additions fulfilled the requirements for the investable index universe and were added to satisfy target coverage.

A complete list of components and weights is available on www.mvis-indices.com. Index methodology, comprehensive index information as well as information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can also be found on our website. The next quarterly review results will be announced on 11 September 2020.

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solution - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 14.89 billion in assets under management (as of 12 June 2020) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2020
