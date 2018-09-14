Log in
MV Index Solutions Announces Quarterly and Semi-Annual Index Review Results Q3/2018

09/14/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the results of the quarterly and semi-annual MVIS index review. The following table shows a summary of the review results for selected indices, which are licensed to underlie financial products. All review results and more details can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The following changes will be implemented on 21 September 2018 and will become effective on the next trading day.

Country/Regional Indices   Additions   Deletions   New Count
MVIS Australia Equal Weight Index 0 1 84
MVIS Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers Index 6 7 89
MVIS Brazil Small-Cap Index* 7 4 64
MVIS Egypt Index 0 0 25
MVIS GDP Africa Index 0 3 79
MVIS Indonesia Index 1 0 45
MVIS India Small-Cap Index* 25 17 206
MVIS Poland Index 0 1 25
MVIS Russia Index 0 0 28
MVIS Russia Small-Cap Index* 2 1 25
MVIS Vietnam Index 1 1 25

*Semi-annual review

 

Hard Assets Indices

Additions

Deletions

New Count

MVIS Australia Resources Index 0 0 25
MVIS Global Agribusiness Index 0 1 57
MVIS Global Coal Index 1 1 25
MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index 0 1 67
MVIS Global Oil Refiners Index 0 0 25
MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index 1 1 20
MVIS Global Unconventional Oil & Gas Index 0 0 47
MVIS Global Uranium & Nuclear Energy Index 1 1 25
MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 Index* 1 1 25

*Semi-annual review

 
Sector Indices   Additions   Deletions   New Count
MVIS Australia A-REITs Index 0 0 11
MVIS Australia Banks Index 0 0 7
MVIS Global Gaming Index 1 1 43
MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports Index 1 1 25
MVIS US Business Development Companies Index 0 1 25
MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index* 2 2 25
MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index* 0 0 25
MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index* 0 0 25
MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index* 0 0 25
MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index 2 0 25

*Semi-annual review

 

A complete list of components and weights is available on www.mvis-indices.com. Index methodology, comprehensive index information as well as information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can also be found on our website. The next quarterly review results will be announced on 14 December 2018.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 14 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2018
