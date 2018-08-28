MVIS Announces August 2018 Monthly Index Review Results of Bond Indices

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly
MVIS Bond Index review. The table below summarizes the results for all
MVIS Bond Indices. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com.
The following changes will be implemented on 31 August 2018 and will
become effective on the next trading day.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MVIS Bond Indices
|
|
|
|
Additions
|
|
|
|
Deletions
|
|
|
|
New Count
|
|
MVIS Altman North America Defaulted & Distressed Bond Index
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
MVIS Altman North America Defaulted Bond Index
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
MVIS Altman North America Distressed Bond Index
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
MVIS Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond Index
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
2807
|
|
MVIS Emerging Markets Corporate Bond (local FX) Index
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
MVIS Emerging Markets Corporate Bond (USD & EUR) Index
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
1965
|
|
MVIS Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond (Local FX) Index
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
MVIS Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond (USD & EUR) Index
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
503
|
|
MVIS US Investment Grade Floating Rate Index
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A complete list of components
and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index
information and information about financial products based on MVIS
Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com.
The next monthly review will be announced on 25 September 2018.
Note to Editors:
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS
Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark
indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial
products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity,
fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as
underlying indices for financial products.
Approximately USD 14.44 billion in assets under management are currently
invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck
company.
