MVIS Announces August 2018 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes
the results for the indices which contain more than one component.
Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com.
The following changes will be implemented on 31 August 2018 and will
become effective on the next trading day.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices
|
|
|
Additions
|
|
|
Deletions
|
|
|
New Count
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A complete list of components
and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index
information and information about financial products based on MVIS
Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com.
The next monthly review will be announced on 25 September 2018.
Note to Editors:
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS
Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark
indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial
products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity,
fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as
underlying indices for financial products.
Approximately USD 14.44 billion in assets under management are currently
invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck
company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005704/en/