Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MVIS Announces August 2018 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com.

The following changes will be implemented on 31 August 2018 and will become effective on the next trading day.

           
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices Additions Deletions New Count
 
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5 0 0 5
 
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 0 0 10
 
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 1 1 25
 
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 5 5 100
 
  MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap 2 2 20
 
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap 4 4 30
 
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap 3 3 50
 

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 25 September 2018.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 14.44 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:39aGEMALTO : Idaho sheriffs say DMV software causing headaches, delays
AQ
12:38aGalaxy Digital Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
AQ
12:37aU.S. Congress skeptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
RE
12:37aDEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder
PU
12:37aDEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Hacker
PU
12:36aPERSEUS MINING : Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
AQ
12:36aPERSEUS MINING : Reports on Financial Year Ending June 30, 2018
AQ
12:36aCLOROX : Announces Sept. 5 Webcast of Presentation at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
PR
12:35aU.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
RE
12:34aEDISON INTERNATIONAL : Customer Rate Cuts Go Into Effect From Final San Onofre Nuclear Plant Settlement
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Revolution Lighting Technologies to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman &..
3TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who ..
4ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suf..
5NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) : NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Qua..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.