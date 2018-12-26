Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MVIS Announces December 2018 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 11:01pm CET

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com.

The following changes will be implemented on 31 December 2018 and will become effective on the next trading day.

     

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

Additions Deletions New Count

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5

0 0 5

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10

0 0 10

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25

1 1 25

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100

2 2 100

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

0 0 20
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap 1 1 30
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap 3 3 50
 

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 28 January 2019.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 12.78 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12/26MASTERCARD : Business Highlights
AQ
12/26ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : through its largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development...
PU
12/26SANOFI : FDA Approves VAXELIS(TM), Sanofi and MSD's Pediatric Hexavalent Combination Vaccine
PU
12/26OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo announces silver sponsorship for ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open
AQ
12/26QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QIB opens branch at Mesaieed City Road
AQ
12/26MERIDIANA FLY : Trump asked to block Air Italy on irrational grounds
AQ
12/26EL PASO ELECTRIC : Announces Results of Competitive Bid for New Generation
BU
12/26JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Substitute Ronaldo saves 10-man Juve's unbeaten record
AQ
12/26Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana as Venezuela lodges complaint
RE
12/26AVANGARD P : Putin hails successful test of Avangard hypersonic missile system
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NK ROSNEFT' PAO : SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH: Hotels, a new territory to explore
3HESS CORPORATION : Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana as Venezuela lodges complaint
4Global stocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.