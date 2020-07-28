Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MVIS Announces July 2020 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on https://www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on 31 July 2020 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

Additions

Deletions

New Count

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5

0

0

5

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10

1

1

10

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25

0

0

25

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100

7

7

100

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

1

1

 20

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap

4

4

 30

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap

 8

 8

  50

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 26 August 2020.

Note to Editors:
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 17.34 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:41pModerna pitches virus vaccine at around $50-$60 per course - FT
RE
05:40pALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Releases Q2 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05:40pTIMBERLAND BANCORP : Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings
AQ
05:39pEL PASO ELECTRIC : Declares Stub Period Dividend
BU
05:37pAMGEN INC : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:36pENGIE : Conference Call Invitation 1H20
PU
05:36pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : First Half 2020 Results
BU
05:36pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Ideanomics (IDEX) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and Important Deadline, Urges Investors Who Suffered $250k+ Losses to Contact Firm Now
GL
05:35pCanadian Palladium Completes Sale of Turner Lake Project
NE
05:33pTIFFANY & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4II-VI INCORPORATED : II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2020 Fourth-Quarter Conference Call
5MCPHY ENERGY : ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020: a strong commercial dynamic despite the Covid-19 crisis, c..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group