Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MVIS Announces May 2020 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on https://www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on 31 May 2020 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

Additions

Deletions

New Count

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5

0

 

0

 

5

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10

0

 

0

 

10

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100

4

 

4

 

100

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

1

 

1

 

20

 

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap

3

 

3

 

30

 

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap

6

 

6

 

50

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 25 June 2020.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 13.44 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pLATAM becomes largest airline yet driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
RE
05:53pFinancial system will benefit supporting economic recovery
PU
05:53pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges sale of Boston industrial portfolio
PU
05:53pVietnam Fish Farm Using U.S. Soy in Pangasius Advanced Fingerlings Feeding Demonstration
PU
05:53pITALGAS : acquires a 15% share of Reti Distribuzione
PU
05:53pELI LILLY AND : Statement from Lilly Chairman and CEO Dave Ricks on New Part D Senior Savings Model
PR
05:52pMAXIM POWER CORP. : Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
05:52pROYAL GOLD : Announces Third Quarter Dividend
BU
05:49pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combined with Limited Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment of Metastatic or Recurrent Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
05:48pItaly's RCS says it may win damages in dispute with Blackstone after ruling
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
5AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group