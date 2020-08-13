Log in
MVIS Launches the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index and the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped Index

08/13/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Designed to offer a complementary option in a prosperous market

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today launched the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index (ticker: MVESPOA) and the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped Index (ticker: MVSMC).

The MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index (ticker: MVESPOA) is a new addition to our successful MVESPO Index in the currency AUD. MVESPOA is a pure play index that tracks the performance of global companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues (25% for current components) from the video gaming and eSports sector.

The MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped Index (ticker: MVSMC) is a supplement to our successful MVSMH, with the difference that company weightings are capped at 10%. The modified market cap-weighted index, tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid listed U.S. companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from semiconductor.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of the MVESPOA and MVSMC, two new indices that extend our product range. They are each a different version of the existing MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports Index and MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 and will build on their success. The pure-play strategy, which makes our indices unique, offers a new opportunity in this innovative and growing market,” said Thomas Kettner, COO at MV Index Solutions.

The MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports (AUD) Index is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in Australian Dollar as a price and a total return net index. Capping factors are applied to avoid an overweighting of single index companies. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis.

The MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped Index is a pure-play index that contains only companies which are engaged primarily in the production of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. The index is reviewed semi-annually.

Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index (ticker: MVESPOA)
Number of Components: 25
Base Date: 12/31/2014
Base Value: 1000

Key Index Features

MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped Index (ticker: MVSMC)
Number of Components: 25
Base Date: 12/31/2011
Base Value: 1000

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 17.20 billion in assets under management (as of 13 August 2020) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2020
