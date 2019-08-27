MVP Opens Office in Houston to Serve Permian and South Texas Producers

MVP Holdings, LLC (MVP) announced today the opening of an office in Houston. The location will serve the company’s growing oil and gas producer customer base in the Permian Basin and South Texas.

Over the last 10 years, MVP has provided market alternatives to serve independent producers in the Mid-Continent and has acquired and built assets to support those markets.

According to MVP President Gary Navarro, veteran industry professionals Clay Buford and Jamie George are joining MVP to work out of the Houston location.

“We welcome Clay and Jamie to the team,” said Navarro. “They know the Texas markets well and can support producers with a variety of MVP solutions to deliver oil and gas to market effectively and to open new markets for current MVP customers in the Gulf Coast.”

Buford is joining MVP as Senior Director of Crude Oil Marketing. Most recently the University of Texas economics graduate was director of crude oil marketing at CIMA Energy, Ltd. Prior to that he held crude gathering, marketing and supply positions at Great Northern Gathering and Marketing, LLC and at the Musket Corporation.

George joins MVP as Senior Director of Crude Oil Marketing from his previous position as crude oil marketing manager at CIMA Energy, Ltd. The University of Alabama graduate also worked for 15 years in business development and asset management for JAG Energy USA, Inc., Greystar Real Estate Partners and Lincoln Property Company.

About MVP Holdings

MVP Holdings is a privately-owned energy logistics company headquartered in Wichita, KS. MVP and its subsidiaries provide gathering, transportation, processing, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services to independent oil and natural gas producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants located throughout the United States.

More information is available at the company website at http://www.mvpurchasing.com/.

